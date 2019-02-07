A photo was shared by AR Rahman on Thursday to slam the trolls that questioned his daughter wearing a niqab. Rahman tweeted that it was one's personal choice to wear whatever one likes in order to defend Khatija's right of choice. Khatija also posted on her Facebook account that it was her personal decision to wear a niqab at the event.

AR Rahman shared a photo on Thursday on his official Twitter handle after facing criticism for his daughter Khatija wearing a niqab during an event to celebrate 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar win with the caption stating precious ladies of his family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with Nita Ambaniji with a hashtag #freedomtochoose.

At the event, the music maestro’s daughter was called upon the stage to interview him. Khatija stepped on the stage donning a saree and her face covered in a niqab. The audience criticised this gesture by calling her out as a conservative dresser. Rahman slammed the trolls by tweeting a photo with three women of her family dressed in different attires. While the youngest daughter Raheema and wife Sairaa were not veiled, Khatija had covered her face with a niqab. He also rebuked the trolls by captioning the picture where he suggested that whatever one wears is their personal choice.

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

After the grand event, Khatija took to her official Facebook account and wrote a long post stating that no decision was forced on her and it was her personal choice to wear a niqab.

AR Rahman is a Tamil music director, composer, musician, singer and music producer. He has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for the third highest civilian award, in 2010 by the Government of India. In 2009, Rahman was listed in the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. He is skilled in Karnatic music, Western and Hindustani classical music and the Qawwali style of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

