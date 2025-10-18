LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma dangal Duke of York Afghan Crickters Killed donald trump Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet Test and T20 fusion Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 07:06:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

PARIS (Reuters) -Reclusive former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, has been hospitalized for the past three weeks in Toulon, near her home in Saint-Tropez, local newspaper Var-Matin reported on its website on Thursday. She underwent surgery related to a "serious illness", the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources. Her condition is "worrying", it added. Bardot became world famous in the fifties and sixties for her free-spirited performances and sexual magnetism in a series of movies. As a singer, she also released several records during that time.  She stopped acting in the seventies, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Alessandro Parodi; Editing by GV De Clercq and Toby Chopra)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 7:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Sydney Sweeney brings boxer Christy Martin's battles to the big screen

‘Qubool Hai x 3’! Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Marries, Drops Intimate Wedding Pictures, Here’s Why She Quit Acting

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

LATEST NEWS

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Boeing wins FAA approval to hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

UPDATE 2-WTA 125K Series, Abierto Tampico Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

'Holy grail' blood test for over 50 cancers brings 'exciting' results

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality Stays Poor For Fourth Consecutive Day, Crackers Can Turn It Worse

Weekend Talk Shows/Oct 18-19

Trump approves expanding credits for US auto production, issues new 25% truck duties

Top seed Musetti stunned by Mpetshi Perricard in Brussels

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports
French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports
French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports
French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports
QUICK LINKS