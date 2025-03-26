French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

The veteran thespian, also renowned for his performances in Cyrano de Bergerac and The Last Metro, is on trial at the Paris criminal court, where he faces charges over two alleged assaults on the set of The Green Shutters in 2021.

Famous French actor Gérard Depardieu, 76, has pleaded guilty to grabbing a woman’s hips but denied all charges of sexual assault, which he said was misconstrued and not of a sexual nature. The veteran thespian, also renowned for his performances in Cyrano de Bergerac and The Last Metro, is on trial at the Paris criminal court, where he faces charges over two alleged assaults on the set of The Green Shutters in 2021.

If found guilty, Depardieu faces five years in prison and a fine of €75,000 ($128,000).

The Explosive Allegations

Two female crew members, Amelie K., a set decorator, and Engela W., an assistant director, have accused Gérard Depardieu of sexually inappropriate behavior during the filming of The Green Shutters in 2021. Amelie K. alleges that on September 10, 2021, Depardieu blocked her in a corridor, trapped her between his thighs, and groped her waist, chest, and pubic area while making crude sexual remarks. Meanwhile, Engela W. claims that the actor touched her breasts and buttocks multiple times in August 2021, eventually filing a formal complaint in March 2024. The prosecution’s case has been further strengthened by witnesses who have testified to seeing Depardieu’s alleged misconduct on set.

Here’s what Depardieu said

During the court hearing, Depardieu admitted to physical contact with Amelie K. but insisted that it was accidental.

“I grabbed her hips so as not to slip,” he told the court. “I weigh 150 kg! I couldn’t even trap someone between my legs if I tried.”

His explanation contradicts his initial police statement, where he denied touching the woman at all. When asked about the inconsistency, he claimed he was following the advice of his previous lawyer at the time. The actor also excused his offensive words, stating his rude comments were part of his personality and had nothing to do with sex.

Bizzare Justifications

Gérard Depardieu’s courtroom justifications have sparked outrage, as he attempted to downplay his crude remarks and dismiss their impact. When confronted about his alleged statement, “It’s so hot, I can’t get an erection,” he nonchalantly responded, “Maybe I said that, yes. Why not?” He further defended his use of explicit language on set, claiming, “I say ‘pussy’ all the time, even to myself! It’s funny.” Despite admitting to making such remarks, Depardieu insists that his words were misinterpreted and maintains that he has never sexually assaulted anyone.

When questioned about his explicit comments, including allegedly saying, “Come and touch my big parasol. I’ll stick it in your pussy,” Depardieu dismissed them as jokes taken too seriously. “I say ‘pussy’ all the time, even to myself,” he argued.

Depardieu’s Troubled History and the #MeToo Reckoning in France

Gérard Depardieu’s current trial is just one chapter in his long history of sexual misconduct allegations. In December 2020, the French actor was indicted for rape and sexual assault after actress Charlotte Arnould accused him of attacking her in 2018, when she was just 22 years old. Further damaging revelations emerged in April 2023, when a French investigative report claimed that 13 women had accused Depardieu of sexual misconduct over the years. This week, Arnould was present in court and publicly embraced Amelie K., showing her support and further fueling France’s growing #MeToo movement, which has placed the country’s entertainment industry under intense scrutiny.

Depardieu’s trial is one of the most high-profile #MeToo cases within France’s entertainment industry. The allegations have split the film community, with some actors supporting the cinema legend while others stand with the victims. The trial is still on going.

