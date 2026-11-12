Fresh Bomb Threat Email Names Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa; Mumbai Airport, Pune Municipal Corporation Also On The List

A new email bomb threat letter warning about certain important places in Mumbai, like the Jalsa residence of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan located in Juhu and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, led to sounding an alert in Mumbai on Thursday, November 12. Another bomb threat letter was also received by the Pune Municipal Corporation and resulted in a check-up process.

As per the reports, the bomb threat email received in Mumbai included references to the Mayor’s office and the Punjab National Bank office. Security agencies were put on alert and checks were conducted at the places specified in the letter. According to media sources, no suspicious object was detected during these checks.

The Pune Municipal Corporation received a different email letter stating that explosives were hidden in their building. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and firemen were called for a check-up. It was reported that during the search no suspicious material was found. There are no confirmations yet that the bomb threat letters in Mumbai and Pune were sent from one and the same person.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa, Mumbai Airport Named In Threat Email

The latest threat email in Mumbai is said to mention Amitabh Bachchan’s house ‘Jalsa’, the international airport, the office of the mayor and a Punjab National Bank branch. The threat has led to the increased alertness of the authorities in Mumbai with security personnel investigating the places mentioned in the email. Nothing suspicious has been found in the searches made.

It is not for the first time that Bachchan’s residence finds mention in a bomb threat email in the past few weeks. In an email received by the Bombay High Court administration on November 6, apart from the international airport and the office of the Mayor, Bachchan’s ‘Jalsa’ and Mahalaxmi Racecourse were also named.

Before that, on October 23, there was yet another email that was sent to the Mumbai Mayor’s office that named the Juhu residence of Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh’s concert venue. Several schools were also mentioned in the email.

Pune Municipal Corporation Receives Separate Bomb Threat

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation also got an e-mail threatening to explode its office building. As per the allegations, the person who sent the message claimed that some explosive materials were placed within the civic building. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and firemen arrived at the office to check for the presence of any suspicious materials.

This triggered the authorities to launch security measures in the large cities of Maharashtra. The authorities have not yet found any connection between the two messages nor have they identified the sender.

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