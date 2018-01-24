Filmmaker Karan Johar's production house Dharma productions as well as Endemol productions have been slapped with a legal notice for airing a promotional advertisement for a tobacco brand during the airing of India's Next Superstars. The legal notice has been served by health department of the Delhi government.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back in the controversial radar as a legal case has been slapped against him for running a promotional advertisement for Kamala Pasand pan masala during the airing of India’s Next Superstar. According to a report by a Aaj Tak, Karan Johar’s production house Dharma productions along with Endemol productions have been served a legal notice by the Health Department of the Delhi government under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The department has also given the makers a time frame of 10 days to respond to the notice, failing to which might invite a jail for 5 years and a fine of 10 thousand rupees.

This is not the first time Karan Johar is under the scanner as the filmmaker along with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were recently served a notice and reprimanded for glorifying smoking in the promotional posters of Ittefaq. Karan Johar had also been accused for allowing established actors to participate in India’s Next Superstar which aims to give a chance to the new talent to pave their way into the Bollywood industry. The controversies arose when Angela Krislinzki, the female lead in the Telugu film ‘Rogue’ and featured in Karan Kundra’s debut film 1921, made her entry on the show as a contestant.

Responding to the accusations, the casting director of the show Mukesh Chabra told Mid-Day, “We have shortlisted people on talent showcased in auditions. Krislinzki was brought aboard after we found merit in her craft. The concept of the show is to launch people in lead roles, so I don’t see an issue here.” India’s Next Superstars is a talent based reality show that aims to find India’s next Bollywood stars. The winner of the show will grab a role in the show’s judges Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s new film. The tagline of the show is, “Na khandaan, na sifarish, Bollywood ko hai sirf Talent ka intezaar.”