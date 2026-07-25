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Home > Entertainment News > Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?

Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?

Riding high on her Best Actress victory at the 72nd National Film Awards for Article 370, Yami Gautam is set to star in director Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 3, marking a fresh chapter for the celebrated Hindi thriller franchise.

Yami Gautam (Pc: Instagram)
Yami Gautam (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 21:20 IST

It is not wrong to say that it has been a landmark month for Yami Gautam which keeps on increasing its tenure, just days after the Best Actress award at the 72nd National Film Awards for her performance in Article 370, reports are coming that she might be starring in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani 3 replacing Vidya Balan.

Will Yami Gautam Be Replacing Vidya Balan In Kahaani 3?

Vidya Balan’s performances in Kahaani (2012) and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016) became the cornerstone of the franchise, with Balan playing a pivotal role in establishing its reputation for delivering mystery-centric female-led thrillers. However, Kahaani 3 will not feature Balan as the lead or continue the storyline of her character.

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According to the producers, the third instalment will be a ‘standalone mystery’ that will continue to expand the universe while introducing a new lead with a completely different mystery to solve.

“Kahaani 3 is a new story altogether. The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and her character has a very strong arc.”

Industry Source via Pinkvila

What Is The Current Production Status Of ‘Kahaani 3’?

The project is currently in the early stages of pre-production. Sujoy Ghosh and his team are working on the screenplay, the supporting cast, and the shooting schedule.

The film will see Ghosh return to the genre that gave him fame, Kahaani, and its sequel Kahaani 2. While the schedule has yet to be shared with the public, the production team has already begun searching for locations. With Kolkata at the centre of the first two films, it is likely that the team will focus their hunt there as well in order to recreate the mood and atmosphere of the first picture.

The shoot is set to begin after pre-production has been concluded and after Yami Gautam’s schedule allows for it.

Why Yami Gautam’s National Award Win Makes Her A Fitting Choice

Gautam’s recent work, including A Thursday, Lost, OMG 2, and Article 370, among others, has consistently demonstrated a boldness of character that has defined her career.

She has just received the National Film Awards Best Actress, cementing her position as one of the most dependable dramatic actresses in mainstream Hindi cinema. Working with Sujoy Ghosh, who is known to Hindi cinema audiences for his ability to deliver thrilling movies full of suspense, means Kahaani 3 is set to become one of the most awaited films of the year.

ALSO READ: Did Sonakshi Sinha Apologise To Gen Z After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation? Here’s Why

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Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?
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Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?

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Fresh Off Her National Award Win, Is Yami Gautam The New Face of Kahaani 3?
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