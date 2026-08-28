Friday OTT Releases (August 28, 2026): From Alia Bhatt’s Alpha To Bobby Deol’s Bandar; 7 Movies And Shows To Watch This Weekend

Friday is here, and the latest OTT releases for August 28, 2026, bring together a strong mix of action, crime, family drama, romance and thrillers. The biggest attraction this week is undoubtedly Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha, which arrives on Netflix after its theatrical run. Bobby Deol also returns with Anurag Kashyap’s dark crime drama Bandar, while Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti headline Babita Singh Reporting. For viewers looking beyond Hindi titles, the weekend lineup also includes Telugu and Tamil releases along with an international thriller starring Robert De Niro.

Here are seven new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Alpha – Netflix

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller follows two highly trained agents drawn into a dangerous world of espionage and secret missions. Alia plays Sita, while Sharvari essays Durga Kaul, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also appearing in important roles.

After releasing in theatres on July 3, Alpha begins streaming on Netflix from August 28, making it easily the biggest OTT release of the weekend.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming From: August 28, 2026

Bandar – ZEE5

Bobby Deol takes on a darker role in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar. The crime thriller follows a fading television actor whose life begins falling apart after a woman from his past levels a serious accusation against him. As public judgement and media attention grow, the film explores the uneasy space between accusation, truth and accountability. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi and Indrajith Sukumaran.

For viewers who enjoy morally complicated crime dramas, Bandar could be one of the more interesting picks this week.

Where To Watch: ZEE5

Streaming From: August 28, 2026

Babita Singh Reporting – Prime Video

Nimisha Sajayan leads this investigative drama as Babita “Baby” Singh, a police officer who returns home after being suspended from duty. What begins as a family visit soon turns into a murder investigation when her childhood friend Bansi, played by Barun Sobti, is killed. Babita then begins looking into the case herself, uncovering secrets, strained relationships and uncomfortable truths along the way. The film also features Anshumaan Pushkar in a key role.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Streaming From: August 28, 2026

The Whisper Man – Netflix

Fans of dark psychological thrillers can turn to The Whisper Man. Based on Alex North’s bestselling novel, the film stars Adam Scott as Tom Kennedy, a widowed father whose young son disappears. Desperate for answers, Tom turns to his estranged father, a retired detective played by Robert De Niro. The investigation soon connects the kidnapping to an old serial killer case involving the mysterious “Whisper Man.” Michelle Monaghan and Michael Keaton are also part of the ensemble cast.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming From: August 28, 2026

Chumbak – Netflix

If crime and thrillers feel too heavy for the weekend, Chumbak offers a lighter alternative. The family comedy-drama is set in a Mumbai neighbourhood where five households live closely enough for everybody’s problems, celebrations and secrets to become everyone else’s business. Featuring Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh and others, the series explores family, friendship, ageing, relationships and the chaos of living in a tightly connected community.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Streaming From: August 28, 2026

Part-Timers – JioHotstar

Telugu series Part-Timers follows roommates Sindhu and Teju, played by Thanuja Puttaswamy and Gnaneswari Kandregula. Despite having very different personalities, the two share one big ambition, building their own startup. The series follows their attempt to turn that dream into reality while juggling friendship, work, money and the everyday problems that come with trying to build something from scratch. It looks like an easy weekend pick for viewers interested in friendship-driven slice-of-life stories.

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

Streaming From: August 28, 2026

Anbe Diana – SonyLIV

Tamil romantic comedy-drama Anbe Diana brings some romance to this week’s OTT list. Set in Chennai’s Perambur, the film follows CSK, a shy Telugu athletics coach played by Pari Elavazhagan, who develops feelings for his free-spirited Anglo-Indian neighbour Diana D’Souza, played by Ramya Ranganathan. Their relationship gradually develops, but family expectations and cultural differences begin creating complications. For viewers looking for something lighter after a week packed with crime and thrillers, Anbe Diana could make for an easy watch.

Where To Watch: SonyLIV

Streaming From: August 28, 2026

What Should You Watch This Weekend?

If you want a big-scale action film, Alpha is the obvious first pick. Bobby Deol fans looking for something darker can try Bandar, while Babita Singh Reporting and The Whisper Man cater to audiences in the mood for murder mysteries and thrillers.

For a lighter watch, Chumbak, Part-Timers and Anbe Diana offer family drama, friendship and romance.

With seven very different options landing across major streaming platforms, the August 28 OTT lineup has something for almost every weekend mood.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?