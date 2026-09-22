Friday, September 25 Movie Releases: Not Just Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan, These Films Are Also Arriving In Theatres – Full List

Movie lovers have several reasons to head to theatres on Friday, September 25, 2026. While Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-awaited The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is expected to draw attention with its fantasy-driven premise, the release calendar also features regional films, thrillers, romance dramas and international titles.

Here is a look at the major movies scheduled to release this Friday.

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Fantasy, mystery and thriller

Directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest is rooted in Indian folklore and supernatural mythology. The story follows a city-bred man who returns to his ancestral village and enters a forbidden forest despite warnings from the locals.

The recently released trailer hints at a mysterious forest, supernatural forces and an ancient connection involving a powerful goddess. The film also marks Sidharth and Tamannaah’s first on-screen collaboration. It is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions.

Meesaya Murukku 2

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Ketika Sharma, Nassar and Karunas

Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Ketika Sharma, Nassar and Karunas Language: Tamil

Tamil Genre: Drama

The Tamil musical drama Meesaya Murukku 2 is also scheduled to arrive on September 25. The film brings Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi back in the lead and is expected to appeal to audiences looking for a regional musical entertainer.

Aaram

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Anju Kurian and Siddique

Saiju Kurup, Anju Kurian and Siddique Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Psychological thriller

Malayalam cinema will see the release of Aaram, a psychological thriller featuring Saiju Kurup, Anju Kurian and Siddique. The film adds a darker, suspense-driven option to the week’s theatrical line-up.

Dorothy And Other Regional Releases

Tamil cinema will also see Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth. The film is listed as a romantic drama.

Other regional titles scheduled for release include Malayalam’s fantasy comedy Dhoomakethu, Tamil’s Anbil Avan, Telugu comedy thriller Anumana Pakshi and Kannada crime drama Spark.

Hindi And International Films To Watch

Hindi releases on the date include Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha and Love Lottery. Meanwhile, Hollywood titles listed for September 25 include Brad Pitt’s action-adventure thriller Heart Of The Beast and the horror-comedy Buzzkill.

With films across multiple languages and genres, the final Friday of September offers audiences more than one theatrical option beyond The Vvaan.