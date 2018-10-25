Slumdog Millionaire fame actor Freida Pinto is slaying in a red saree and the stunning Instagram post by celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi is a valid proof. Donning a red ethnic saree, accessorised with golden danglers and peculiar handbag. the actor looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Frieda Pinto goes back to her Indian roots, but is she donning the saree right? Check out her latest Instagram photo

Slumdog Millionaire fame Freida Pinto is slaying in a red saree and the stunning Instagram post by celebrity stylist Tanya Gharvi is a valid proof. Donning a red ethnic saree, accessorised with golden danglers and peculiar handbag, the actor looks drop-dead gorgeous. The actor made an appearance for the screening of ‘Love Sonia’ at the fourth Annual Asian World Film Festival organised in California.

The actor never misses a chance to stun her fans with her exquisite and magnificent avatars. The way she carries herself in remarkable and there is no denying to the fact that she is a born stunner. The gracious India-origin actor never fails to woo her fans with her eccentric pictures that she keeps posting on the image-sharing platform time and again.

Despite of the numerous movies that she has worked in, Miss Pinto shot to limelight with the Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire which went on to became a huge hit and was acclaimed by not just the viewers across the world, but by the jury of Academy Awards.

Isn’t she looking just exceptional? The likes on the post definitely agree with what we say. Also, the comment section of the pictures is flooding up with the compliments for the lady. Frieda has her style and we agree with the fact that you can just deny to it.

