'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Had Only $1.5 Million in His Bank at the Time of His Death, Here's Why

Matthew Perry, best known for his work on ‘Friends’, died last October much to the shock of his ardent fans. He was 53 at the time of his untimely demise. Now, some new information about his personal life has become public, According to a report, the actor had merely $1.5 Million in his personal account before his death even though his net worth stood at $120 Million.

Matthew Perry Did Not Have Much Money In His Bank Account At The Time of His Death

Actor Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. According to initial reports, he died by drowning. However, a toxicology report later confirmed that his death was caused by acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects. The authorities further termed it “accidental”. A report carried by People Magazine has now revealed that Perry had merely $1.5 Million in his bank account despite the fact that his net worth was around $ 120 Million.

He reportedly allocated the remainder of his assets to a $1 Million trust that he set up in 2009 and named the Alvy Singer Living Trust as a tribute to a character from a Woody Allen film. As per Page Six, Lisa Ferguson and Robin Ruzan have named the estate’;s co- executioners in March.

The beneficiaries of Perry’s will, as mentioned in the estate, include John Perry and Suzanne Morrison, his parents. The list also includes Caitlin Morrison, his half-sibling. and his former girlfriend Rachel Dunn. He was never married and had no children.

A Look At Matthew Perry’s Career

Matthew Perry began his career with a supporting role on ‘240-Robot’. He then appeared on TV shows such as ‘Empty Nest’, ‘Sydney’, and ‘Home Free’. He, however, is best known for ‘Friends’, which featured him as Chandler Bing. His film credits include ‘Serving Sara’, ‘Whole Ten Yards’, ‘Numb’, and ’17 Again’. He also had a cameo in ‘The Kid’.

