The Friendship Day 2018 is just around the corner and it is quite obvious that most of you are busy making up plans with your dearest friends. Interestingly, this year the day to celebrate friendship is coinciding with the weekend, so at first keep aside those fake excuses that you could not make to the celebration this time. Well, if you and your friends were too busy to decide what to do on the Friendship Day 2018 then don’t worry we are here with a perfect plan. So, by this time you guys must have been aware of the fact that you can’t plan a big party. Also, it would be a bit difficult to book a decent restaurant or place to celebrate the day with your friends.

Well, we have come up with this sweet and crisp idea with which you and your best buddies can have a lot of fun together. All you need to have is a cosy room, a bowl of popcorn and the perfect movie which suits you and your best friend and c’mon you are best friends, there must be plenty of movies that you and your best friend can enjoy together. If you and your buddy are still not able to decide which movie to watch then what are we doing here. Well, we have compiled a bunch of movies for you guys and we are damn sure that it will definitely make your Friendship Day 2018 better and shiner:

Andaz Apna Apna

One of the cult classics and always enjoyed! Also, if you are among those who haven’t seen the movie ever then we bet you this is something to spend your time on. Salman and Aamir starrer Andaz Apna Apna portraits everything that a friendship needs to make it long lasting.

2. Angry Indian Goddesses

All the girlfriends out there, the movie is a must watch and an eye-opener. The movie is full of highs and lows that most of the women face in their life. And, believe us you are totally going to enjoy every bit of it.

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Another cult classic and a must-watch. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Khanna the movie is definitely going to make you all nostalgic.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol are also there to help you and your best friend to rejuvenate your friendship.

5. Rang De Basanti

Won’t say much but you definitely give it a try.

