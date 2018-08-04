Friendship Day 2018: On the occasion of Friendship Day 2018 on August 5tH 2018 on Sunday, make your best friend forever feel special with these 9 memorable friendship day songs in Bollywood. From Tera Yaar Hoon Main from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge from Sholay, these songs are sure to leave a smile on your friend's face.

This Friendship Day make your BFF feel special with these songs!

From Jai and Veeru from Sholay, Sonu and Titu from Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety to Veronica and Meera from Cocktail, Bollywood has heard innumerable stories of friendship. After spending years listening to songs of their yaari with your best friend over the years, this friendship day dedicate one of these classics to your best friend to make his/her day extra special. Be it Daaru Desi from cocktail to the iconic song Yaaron by K.K, these 8 songs are sure to bring a smile to your friend’s face.

Check out 8 songs you can dedicate to your BFF on this Friendship Day:

1. Daaru Desi

Sung by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade, this song from Cocktail featured the amazing bond of friendship between Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

2. Atrangi Yaari

Sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar themselves, Atrangi Yaari definitely tops the list of Friendship Day hit songs.

3. Jaane Kyun

Picturised on Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in Dostana, Jaane Kyun has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and penned by Anvita Dutt.

4. Yaaron

Sung by KK, Yaaron retains a strong place in everyone’s fondest memories and is certainly one of the prominent friendship songs in Bollywood.

5. Veere

Despite being one of the latest songs in the list, Veere has surely won hearts. Featuring the bond between the leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar, Veere is from the film Veere Di Wedding.

6. Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan

Sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan is from the film Yaaran that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Neetu Singh and Tanuja in prominent roles.

7. Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge is from the film Sholey starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

8. Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Featuring the modern day on-screen Jai Veeru- Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, Tera Yaar Hoon Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has emerged as the modern day anthem of the year.

9. Dil Chahta Hai

Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the song Dil Chahta Hai celebrates the bond of friendship between Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna.

