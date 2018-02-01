The adorable friendship between Bollywood leading ladies Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif is not a hidden secret. The divas recently appeared on celebrity chat show BFF Vogue as best friend as revealed some relatable facts about each other. When asked from Alia Bhatt about the most annoying habit of her best friend, she revealed that Katrina never sticks to plans.

Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have defied the pre-assumption of catfights in the Indian entertainment industry. From partying together to hitting the gym together, the duo is often setting new friendship goals in tinsel town. Recently, the two divas came together to shoot the next episode of celebrity chat show BFF Vogue, hosted by Neha Dhupia. When asked by the Dear Zindagi actor, what she finds annoying in her BFF, she replied, “One thing I find super annoying about Katrina is that she never sticks to plans.”

We’re sure the reply reminded you of your best friend and all those cancelled plans. On the other hand, Katrina answered the same question about Alia, she said, “She could possibly be a little more generous and pass some of the critics my way rather than taking it all and all the awards.” In an other segment, Alia also advised Katrina to “Leave the gym and focus on men more” to which Katrina responded, “I am waiting for Alia to get married first.” BFF Vogue host Neha Dhupia also shared a teaser of the episode on her Twitter account, where Alia could be seen giving a quirky introduction for Katrina Kaif with her remake of Sheila Ki Jawani.

We can’t wait to see the amazing chemistry between the two leading ladies on screen. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming film Gully Boy opposite Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh. The superstar is also prepping for her role in Ayan Mukherjee’s directorial Brahmastra, in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif’s rumoured ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. After the massive success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina will star in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindustan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

