The 42-year-old actor is all set to work in Nanu ki Jaanu and The Field. His good friend from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara, Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram account to wish Abhay Deol on his birthday today with a cake and a cute selfie. As per sources, there might be a Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara sequence. Hailing from Deol family, the actor has worked in Manorama Six Feet Under (2007), Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008), Aisha (2010).

How can we even forget one of the best movies of Bollywood fraternity, Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara is a film that can be watched again and again without any regrets. There is so much to catch up about life in the movie, from Hrithik Roshan’s love for work and money to accidental engagement of Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar’s Bagwati is one major thing we fell in love with. The entire story involved around the bond three guys shared and how they took a step to go for a trip.

The actor had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “I am aware of that, but not many film-makers can make such movies. So, I have to call Zoya once more, and say, ‘Please write something, and if you think I am good enough, please cast me in your film (smiles).’ I guess I will have to beg her. But I think it (the sequel) will happen maybe three to four years from now.” Although there is no confirmation, but as per sources that the announcement of the remake of Zindagi Na Milegi Dubara might take place soon.

