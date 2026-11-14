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Home > Entertainment News > From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing

From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing

Bollywood celebrities and their teams are tightening security after the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff. From hiring more bouncers to checking guest lists and verifying event organisers, here’s how public appearances are changing.

From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood's Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing (Image: AI)
From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood's Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing (Image: AI)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 17:27 IST

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has prompted several people in the film industry to reassess security arrangements, particularly for public appearances and private events. Celebrity managers and event organisers are reportedly taking additional precautions, with more bouncers, stricter guest list checks and greater scrutiny of event organisers becoming part of the process.

The changes come amid heightened concern over the safety of Bollywood personalities following the October 18 shooting incident in Juhu, when unidentified assailants opened fire at a vehicle associated with the actor. Shroff escaped serious injury, while his driver and another person were injured.

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Why Are Bollywood Celebrities Asking For More Bouncers?

One of the noticeable changes is the increased demand for private security at public appearances and events. Talent management professional Rakesh Upadhyay, who works with actors including Ravi Kishan, Ameesha Patel and Jacqueline Fernandez, told Hindustan Times that security requirements have increased. According to him, where clients earlier requested three to four bouncers, some now ask for six to seven.

The additional personnel are intended to provide a stronger security presence when celebrities attend public gatherings, corporate functions and other events. A source associated with the Shroff family’s public appearances also told the publication that Jackie Shroff continues to honour his professional commitments. However, other clients have become more particular about security, with some insisting on a minimum of six bouncers.

This suggests that the response is not necessarily about celebrities withdrawing from public life. Instead, their teams are looking to make appearances more carefully managed.

Guest Lists And Event Organisers Face Stricter Checks

Security arrangements are also changing before celebrities even reach an event. Upadhyay told HT that managers are asking more questions when clients receive invitations to corporate or business events. These include requests for the organiser’s website, details about the expected attendance and information about the guests.

The aim is to establish who is hosting the event, who is likely to attend and what kind of crowd the celebrity may encounter. The checks are significant because security cannot be limited to the number of bodyguards accompanying an actor. Organiser credentials, venue access and the people attending an event can also affect the level of risk.

The trend of tighter entry checks had become visible during the industry’s Diwali celebrations as well. A report by The Indian Express on October 26 noted that paparazzi access was restricted at some gatherings and that photographers were asked to show Aadhaar cards at a major awards event.

Film Sets And Shooting Locations Are Also Under Scrutiny

The increased caution is not limited to parties and public appearances. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued an advisory on October 23, urging production houses to strengthen security at film and television sets. The recommendations included verifying crew members’ identities and professional credentials, maintaining proper records and tightening access controls at shooting locations. The federation also stressed that precautions should extend to technicians, workers and other members of the production team, not just actors. 

Mumbai Police have also increased scrutiny at hotels and lodges after investigators found that some accused in the firing case had allegedly stayed at accommodation facilities using forged identity documents. Police directed stations to examine guest registers and verify identity documents where necessary, although Joint Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sharma described the checks as routine and said no separate circular had been issued. Did Mumbai Police Issue A Fresh Security Advisory To Bollywood?

Reports about a fresh police advisory asking actors to avoid crowded places and public appearances emerged on November 10. However, Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Sharma denied the claim. He said the report was not true and did not reflect the facts, urging publications to verify the information before reporting it.

The distinction matters. While there are reports of private security agencies receiving more enquiries and talent managers increasing the number of bouncers requested for events, that should not be confused with a blanket police instruction to Bollywood celebrities.

For now, the changes being reported point to a more cautious approach to celebrity appearances: larger security teams, closer checks on organisers and guests, and tighter access arrangements at events and shooting locations.

ALSO READ: Who Owns Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa? Family Property Dispute Erupts As Actor’s Sister-In-Law Ramola Challenges 33-Year-Old Gift Deed In Jaya’s Name

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From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing
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From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing
From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing
From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing
From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing
From 3-4 To 6-7 Bouncers, Guest List Checks And More: How Bollywood’s Security Arrangements Have Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing

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