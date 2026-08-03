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Home > Entertainment News > ‘From A Moderate Hindu, I Want To Convert To…’: Kangana Ranaut Shares Why Her Beliefs Changed

‘From A Moderate Hindu, I Want To Convert To…’: Kangana Ranaut Shares Why Her Beliefs Changed

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has addressed online criticism surrounding her ideological shift and past lifestyle choices. Responding to trolls circulating a 2018 Cannes party video, the Mandi BJP MP asserted that while she was once a "moderate Hindu," she now wants to "convert" into an "awakened Hindu" aligned with BJP and RSS values.

Kangana Ranaut, Image Credits- AFP
Kangana Ranaut, Image Credits- AFP

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 21:59 IST

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has been in the highlights for the past few weeks, be it comments on Gen Z, talking about Hrithik Roshan or taking a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, Kangana has been involved in all of this. Today on her way to the Parliament, she added something to add to the list as well, while she questioned the double standards faced by Hindu ladies. She also declared that she has converted from a ‘moderate Hindu’ to ‘awakened’ one.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about converting to an ‘awakened Hindu’?

In response to the taunting that she has received from time to time for her politics turning towards the regime in power, Ranaut expressed that she feels good about being termed “Sanghi,” and there was nothing wrong with that decision.

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She wondered why it was considered acceptable for people to be secular or leftist but not the ones who turn towards nationalism.

“People taunt me, asking, ‘Since when did you become a Sanghi?’ I want to become a Sanghi. I want to embrace the ideology of the BJP and RSS—to be an ‘awakened Hindu.’ I want to convert. Why can’t I do that?” — Kangana Ranaut, via Instagram

What did Kangana Ranaut say about ‘Hindu daughters’ marrying into Islam?

Kangana in her video stated about the political impartiality that the young generation artists in the industry maintain in their initial stages of their career, but this political impartiality is replaced by an ideological shift due to their relationships with people of other religions.

She said, even though there is a provision in the Indian constitution where every citizen of India has the fundamental right to choose any religion or ideology of their choice, then why does her move towards being a right-winger receive criticism?

“I’ve seen and known a lot of Hindu daughters in the film industry closely… They’re Hindu, but they don’t really have any thought process about politics. They’re usually very neutral. But as soon as they come in contact with Islamic people, whether it’s through marriage or friendship, their thinking instantly becomes so defined. They become Leftist extremists.” — Kangana Ranaut

Why does Kangana claim Hindu women face double standards in ideological choices?

While speaking on a now viral video, Ranaut brought to light the hypocrisy of the society towards the ideological development of women. While mentioning that young Hindu women in the field of entertainment have received appreciation when they have moved towards left ideology or married in other religions, she said that opting for the right is harshly criticized.

She spoke about the challenges she faced in the past within the field of films, including fighting against nepotism, advocating for equal payment, and saying no to item numbers, in order to highlight that her entire life has been an example of making her own decisions.

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‘From A Moderate Hindu, I Want To Convert To…’: Kangana Ranaut Shares Why Her Beliefs Changed
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‘From A Moderate Hindu, I Want To Convert To…’: Kangana Ranaut Shares Why Her Beliefs Changed

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‘From A Moderate Hindu, I Want To Convert To…’: Kangana Ranaut Shares Why Her Beliefs Changed
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