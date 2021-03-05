Designed and managed by Abhilash Ghoda's company Tihai in association with Gujarat Tourism and Rann Utsav - The Tent City, The Film Excellence Awards Gujarati 2019-20 was held amidst the beautiful White Desert and witnessed the presence of stalwarts from not only the Gujarati industry but also Bollywood.

The Film Excellence Awards Gujarati 2019-20 adorned yet another feather to the hat of the Gujarati entertainment industry. It was a star-studded affair that witnessed the best from the industry acknowledging and rewarding the ones who are aspiring to be one of the bests in the near future. 27 films were nominated in total, with 26 various categories and at least 5 nominees from each category. The credits of such a grand inspiring affair go to Mr. Abhilash Ghoda, the brainchild of the event. It was designed and managed by Abhilash Ghoda’s company Tihai in association with Gujarat Tourism and Rann Utsav – The Tent City, organised amidst the beautiful White Desert.

Abhilash Ghoda, The CEO of Tihai- the musical people was extremely pleased with the success of the event. He expressed “I am extremely delighted as organising such an event was like a dream to me and today, my dream has finally turned into a reality. This would have been never possible without my management team, who worked all day and night to make my dream come true. I honestly owe this to them.” This is the first time in the history of the Gujarati entertainment industry that such a magnificent event was organised with so much pomp and splendor. It witnessed the august presence of stalwarts from not only the Gujarati industry but also from Bollywood. Famous actor Sharman Joshi, Tv star and daily soap actress Rashmi Desai, Bollywood Singers Bhoomi Trivedi, and Priya Saraiya and many more stars marked their presence in the event.

The theme song was also a major attraction of the event. It was the idea of Abhilash Ghoda as well. The song was written by Kavishri Tushar Shukla, composed by Nishitha Mehta, and finally given voice by Kirtidan Gadhvi, Osman Mir, Parthiv Gohel, Aditya Gadhvi, Geetaben Rabari, Bhoomi Trivedi, and Yashita Sharma. They performed the theme song on stage together and it was a historic moment to witness all these powerhouse performers perform together.

Before the award night, another intimate occasion “Rajvaadi Raat” was hosted by the Tihai group as well. It was an intimate session where all the celebrities sat together around the fire, shedding off their celebrity masks jamming together on full moon night at incredible white desert.