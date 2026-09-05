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Home > Entertainment News > From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently

From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently

From the compassionate art teacher in Taare Zameen Par to the unconventional mentor in Super 30, Bollywood has given us several teachers who stayed with us long after the credits rolled.

Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji (Photo:X)
Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 09:48 IST

Teachers in Bollywood have rarely been just people standing in front of a blackboard. Some have challenged the system, some have fought for students who were written off, while others simply showed that the right mentor can change a life. On Teachers’ Day, here’s a look at seven actors who stepped into the classroom on screen and gave us characters we still remember.

Aamir Khan: Taare Zameen Par

Few Bollywood teachers have left an impact quite like Ram Shankar Nikumbh. Played by Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par, Nikumbh is an art teacher who notices what others fail to see in Ishaan, a child struggling with dyslexia. Rather than treating him as a problem student, Nikumbh tries to understand the world from his perspective. The 2007 film turned the teacher-student relationship into its emotional heart.

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Hrithik Roshan: Super 30

Hrithik Roshan took on a very different kind of teacher in Super 30. He played mathematician and educator Anand Kumar, who trains talented students from underprivileged backgrounds for the IIT entrance examination. The 2019 biographical drama was inspired by Kumar’s real-life educational programme and turned his classroom into the centre of the story.

Rani Mukerji: Hichki

Rani Mukerji’s Naina Mathur walked into her classroom carrying her own battle. In Hichki, she plays a teacher with Tourette syndrome who refuses to let her condition define her career. Her most difficult assignment — a class of students from disadvantaged backgrounds — eventually becomes a lesson in patience, confidence and resilience.

Amitabh Bachchan: Black

In Black, Amitabh Bachchan played Debraj Sahai, a teacher who refuses to give up on Michelle, a deafblind girl. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film explored their unusual teacher-student bond with considerable emotional weight, making Sahai one of Bachchan’s most memorable mentor roles.

Shah Rukh Khan: Mohabbatein

Before he became the ultimate Bollywood romantic hero for another generation, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the shoes of Raj Aryan, a music teacher in Mohabbatein. His character challenges the rigid philosophy of Amitabh Bachchan’s Narayan Shankar and believes love and emotion have a place within education.

Sushmita Sen: Main Hoon Na

Sushmita Sen brought a different energy to the classroom as Chandni Chopra in Main Hoon Na. Stylish, warm and instantly memorable, her character became one of the film’s most-loved supporting roles — proving that a Bollywood teacher could also be a full-fledged crowd-pleaser.

Boman Irani: 3 Idiots

And then there is Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe, better known as Virus. Boman Irani’s strict, intimidating college director in 3 Idiots became almost as iconic as the students he tried to control. His character represented the pressure-cooker side of education — and gave the film one of its most recognisable personalities.

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From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently
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From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently

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From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently
From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently
From Aamir Khan To Rani Mukerji: 7 Bollywood Stars Who Made Us See Teachers Differently
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