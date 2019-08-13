Bhojpuri TikTok videos: From Dinesh Lal Yadav to Khesari Lal Yadav to Kajal Raghwnai to Rani Chatterjee to all the A-listers of Bhojpuri cinema, check out the top 5 best TikTok videos here.

TikTok is the new craze of the town and Bhojpuri celebrities are no behind. From Amrapali Dubey to Kajal Raghwani to Dinesh Lal Yadav to Khesari Lal Yadav to Pawan Singh and many more Bhojpuri celebrities, all the Bhojpuri A-Listers are going crazy over the new trend! Taking to their Instagram handles, we have sorted 5 best Bhojpuri TikTok videos for all our readers so scroll down and see best videos of your Bhojpuri idols.

Among other trends which went viral in Hollywood then Bollywood and then moved into Bhojpuri cinema was Bottle Cap challenge, where just by a kick the celebrities had to open a bottle of water. The trend viral all over the internet and among Bhojpuri celebrities, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee aced it.

Among many other Bhojpuri stars even Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Jha, Manoj Tiwari, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas posts photos and videos from their TikTok on their official handles! Check out their latest videos here:

1. Aamrapali Dubey

Posted a few days back, Aamrapali Dubey is her goofy self who is enjoying and lip-syncing to dialogues. See video

2. Kajal Raghwani

The very first Kajal Raghwani’s Bhojpuri TikTok video. Dancing amid hills and near a lake, Kajal Raghwani looks like a vision! See video

3. Rani Chatterjee

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1o contestant, even in Bulgaria never misses a chance to update her fans with her Tik Tok videos! Check out her video here:

4. Khesari Lal Yadav

Playback singer and actor doesn’t put many Tiktok videos on his Instagram profile, but if you really wish to see Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav’s video check his Tiktok channel.

5. Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh recently posted a video of Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav grooving to his song, see video:

