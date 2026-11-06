From Adipurush To Siya Ke Ram: Ramayana Movies And Series You Can Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And Other OTT Platforms

With Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One arriving in cinemas, interest in earlier screen adaptations of the epic has returned. From Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series to modern films starring Prabhas and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Ramayana has been retold across generations and formats. For viewers who want to revisit the story or explore different interpretations, several films and television adaptations are available on streaming platforms in India. These include Adipurush, Siya Ke Ram, Shrimad Ramayan and classic Telugu productions such as Lava Kusa and Sri Rama Rajyam.

Here is where you can watch some of the popular Ramayana adaptations online.

Where To Watch Adipurush On OTT?

Om Raut’s Adipurush (2023) is one of the more recent big-screen adaptations of the Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, with Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. The story follows Raghava’s journey to rescue Janaki after she is abducted by Lankesh. The film reimagines the epic through large-scale visual effects and a contemporary cinematic treatment.

OTT platform: Prime Video and Amazon MX Player. Streaming listings also show Netflix availability, although the Netflix India title page has displayed an unavailability notice. Check the platform listing before subscribing specifically to watch the film.

Siya Ke Ram (2015) – JioHotstar

For viewers looking for a television adaptation that places Sita at the centre of the narrative, Siya Ke Ram offers a different perspective on the epic. The series stars Ashish Sharma as Ram, Madirakshi Mundle as Sita and Karthik Jayaram as Ravana. Rather than following only Ram’s journey, it explores major events through Sita’s point of view, including her life in Ayodhya, her abduction and the events surrounding the war in Lanka.

The show originally aired on Star Plus in 2015 and ran for more than 300 episodes.

OTT platform: JioHotstar, including a free-with-ads option listed by streaming guides.

Shrimad Ramayan (2024) – SonyLIV

Shrimad Ramayan is a more recent television retelling of the epic. Produced by Swastik Productions, the series features Sujay Reu as Ram, Prachi Bansal as Sita and Nikitin Dheer as Ravana. The show premiered in January 2024 and follows the familiar journey of Ram, from his early life and exile to the battle against Ravana and the events that follow.

With more than 300 episodes, it offers a longer television format for viewers interested in a detailed retelling rather than a feature-length film.

OTT platform: SonyLIV. It is also listed on VI Movies and TV and the SonyLIV Amazon Channel.

Sri Rama Rajyam (2011) – Prime Video, Sun NXT And Other Platforms

Directed by Bapu, Sri Rama Rajyam stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as Ram and Nayanthara as Sita. The film also features Akkineni Nageswara Rao as Valmiki and Srikanth as Lakshman. Unlike adaptations that focus mainly on the war in Lanka, the Telugu devotional drama explores the events after Ram’s return to Ayodhya, including Sita’s exile and the story of her twin sons, Lava and Kusha.

The film was released in 2011 and is particularly notable for its focus on the later chapters of the Ramayana.

OTT platforms: Prime Video, Sun NXT, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and VI Movies and TV, according to current Indian streaming listings. Availability may vary across services.

Lava Kusa (1963) – Sun NXT And Prime Video

For viewers interested in classic Telugu cinema, Lava Kusa is another notable adaptation of the Ramayana. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao as Ram and Anjali Devi as Sita. Directed by C. S. Rao and C. Pullayya, the story focuses on Lava and Kusha, the twin sons of Ram and Sita. It follows their upbringing in Valmiki’s ashram and their eventual encounter with their father.

The film is also remembered as the first full-length colour film in Telugu cinema and remains an important production in the history of the industry.

OTT platforms: Sun NXT and Prime Video.

Raavan (2010) – Prime Video

Mani Ratnam’s Raavan takes inspiration from the Ramayana but places its characters in a contemporary setting. The Hindi film stars Abhishek Bachchan as Beera, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Ragini and Vikram as Dev. The story follows a police officer whose wife is abducted by a man living in the forest. As the narrative unfolds, the film draws parallels with the relationship between Ram, Sita and Ravana, while exploring the moral boundaries between its central characters.

The film was made alongside its Tamil counterpart, Raavanan, which features Vikram in the lead role.

OTT platform: Prime Video for the Hindi version.

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987) – YouTube

No list of screen adaptations of the epic would be complete without Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. First aired on Doordarshan in 1987, the series starred Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman and Dara Singh as Hanuman. The show became a major television phenomenon, with families gathering to watch its Sunday broadcasts. Its 2020 re-telecast during the Covid-19 lockdown brought it back into the spotlight and introduced the series to another generation of viewers.

Where to watch: Episodes are available on YouTube through the Tilak channel. Availability on other platforms may vary.

When Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Release On OTT?

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

The makers have announced a partnership with JioHotstar for a digital release through a pay-per-view model after the film completes its exclusive theatrical window. This means viewers will have to purchase access separately rather than assume it will be included in a regular subscription.

However, an exact streaming date and the price of digital access have not been announced yet. For now, the film is available in cinemas, with its JioHotstar release planned for after the theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Why Were Malayalam Actors Athulya Chandra And Bibin Perumpally Arrested? What Is The Kochi Doctor Assault Case