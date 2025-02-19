From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

In spite of Taylor Swift's stronghold on the number one position, K-pop's stronghold was undeniable, with artists such as SEVENTEEN taking two spots in the top 5, Stray Kids taking two spots as well, and ENHYPEN leading the newer generation of K-pop stars at No. 2.

K-pop performers dominated nine of the top 10 positions on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Global Album Sales Chart for 2024. The yearly chart, which captures the top-selling albums globally on the basis of physical sales and digital downloads, unveiled the vast influence of South Korean music performers on the international scene.

The chart was unveiled on February 18, 2025, with the year’s best-selling albums. Though Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department occupied the number one position, it was the K-pop genre that actually dominated the list, with a wide variety of groups trending. Among the highlight acts were SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, IVE, NCT DREAM, aespa, and TXT.

Top 10 IFPI Global Album Sales 2024

1. Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

2. ENHYPEN – ROMANCE : UNTOLD

3. SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS

4. SEVENTEEN – 17 IS RIGHT HERE

5. Stray Kids – ATE

6. Stray Kids – 合 (HOP)

7. IVE – IVE SWITCH

8. NCT DREAM – DREAM( )SCAPE

9. aespa – Armageddon

10. TXT – minisode 3: TOMORROW

In spite of Taylor Swift’s stronghold on the number one position, K-pop’s stronghold was undeniable, with artists such as SEVENTEEN taking two spots in the top 5, Stray Kids taking two spots as well, and ENHYPEN leading the newer generation of K-pop stars at No. 2. The addition of up-and-coming artists such as IVE and TXT only served to further illustrate the genre’s breadth and popularity.

K-Pop’s Grip on Global Album Sales

Not only did the K-pop artists dominate the top 10, but the genre’s presence extended well beyond the lead chart, with multiple groups taking up multiple spots in the Top 20. SEVENTEEN performed particularly well, with SPILL THE FEELS and 17 IS RIGHT HERE both in the top 5. Likewise, Stray Kids took two spots, with ATE and HOP, while other K-pop bands like Aespa, NCT DREAM, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER anchored their positions with albums in the Top 20.

The entire IFPI Global Album Sales Chart of 2024 gives a vivid image of the success of K-pop all over the world. Despite Taylor Swift’s victory, with more than 5.6 million copies sold of The Tortured Poets Department, K-pop artists prevailed. ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE : UNTOLD achieved 3.4 million sales, and SEVENTEEN’s SPILL THE FEELS and 17 IS RIGHT HERE both achieved over 3 million in sales.

The success of K-pop in 2024 is not simply about numbers alone—it is a reflection of the continually increasing worldwide influence of South Korean music. The K-pop phenomenon, or Hallyu, has no indication that it will lose steam as fans across the globe continue to welcome the genre, fueled by its unique combination of infectious melodies, complex dance routines, and robust fan culture.

The popularity of K-pop is echoed not only in sales figures for albums but also on global artist charts. SEVENTEEN hit No. 3 on the IFPI Global Artist Chart 2024, Stray Kids No. 5 and ENHYPEN No. 14. High placements by K-pop acts across many categories attest to the power of the genre to win over broad international fanbases.

