From Ahaan Panday To Lakshya: 7 Rising Bollywood Stars Who Already Have Their Next Big Films Lined Up

The first film can make an actor a star. The second, third and fourth are where the real test begins. For a new generation of Bollywood performers, that test is already underway. Several actors who recently broke through with films such as Saiyaara, Laapataa Ladies, Munjya and Kill have wasted little time choosing what comes next. Their upcoming projects suggest that Bollywood’s next wave is not looking to be defined by just one successful role.

From action spectacles and horror comedies to thrillers and sequels, here are seven rising actors with promising projects ahead.

Ahaan Panday: From Saiyaara To Action

Ahaan Panday made an impressive debut with Saiyaara and is now preparing for a major genre shift. He has joined an untitled action romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by Yash Raj Films.

He will also reunite with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri and co-star Aneet Padda for another project, giving him two very different opportunities to build on his debut.

Aneet Padda: Horror, Thriller And A Saiyaara Reunion

Aneet Padda is also refusing to play it safe after Saiyaara. Her upcoming slate includes Shakti Shalini, part of Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, the streaming project Nyaya and an untitled Mohit Suri film alongside Ahaan Panday.

Nitanshi Goel: A Very Different Follow-Up

Following Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel is expanding into Telugu cinema with the thriller Takshakudu. She has also completed an untitled horror comedy backed by Ektaa Kapoor, marking a significant departure from her debut performance.

Shanaya Kapoor And Abhay Verma Join Forces

Shanaya Kapoor is set to appear in JC (Jacob Cardoso) opposite Abhay Verma. For both young actors, the project adds another commercial title to their growing filmographies.

Lakshya Returns To The World Of Kill

After Kill established Lakshya as an actor to watch in the action space, he followed it with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. His next major project is Kill 2, where he will reprise his role as NSG commando Amrit Rathod.

Abhay Verma Has A Packed Slate

Abhay Verma, who found recognition with Munjya, has several projects ahead, including King, Laikey Laikaa, JC (Jacob Cardoso) and Dilkashi. The range of these projects could allow him to move beyond the image established by his breakthrough.

Shreya Sharma Is Building Her Own Momentum

Shreya Sharma has also been steadily adding to her portfolio following Mastii 4. After appearances in music videos featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vivek Oberoi and Jatadhara’s Pallo Latke, she has a murder-mystery thriller lined up with Vivek Oberoi and Nithya Menen.

What stands out across these young actors is not simply the number of films they have signed, but the variety. Action, romance, horror, thrillers, sequels and regional cinema are all part of the mix, suggesting that Bollywood’s next generation is betting on versatility rather than being boxed into a single image.