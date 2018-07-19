Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ever since the first day of Dhadak promotions, the diva has been setting major fashion goals with her spectacular style statement. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak will hit the screens tomorrow, July 20, 2018.

Dhadak will mark Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Bollywood.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is already a sensation before she makes her Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. As she gears up to charm the audience on-screen with her on-screen performance tomorrow, the diva has been winning hearts with her style statement during the promotions of the film. From looking like a diva in an all black ensemble styled with a smokey eye makeup and statement earrings to looking like a pataka guddi in a purple Patiala suit, these promotional looks of the actor will make it difficult for you to take your eyes off her.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi Kapoor has kept her look fresh and colourful since Day 1 of the film promotions. Looking at all the promotional looks, florals and pastel pinks seem to be dominant colour palette followed through-out.

Look at Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional looks here:

@janhvikapoor @anamikakhanna.in @amrapalijewels #dhadak A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

🌸❣️@tanghavri A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak) on Jul 13, 2018 at 12:24am PDT

🌸🌺@tanghavri ❣️ A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak) on Jul 12, 2018 at 12:14am PDT

🌸💕 @tanghavri A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:38am PDT

Fresh as a flower 🌸 @tanghavri A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:34am PDT

🌼🌸@tanghavri A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:57am PDT

♥️💕 @tanghavri A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

💛💛💛 @tanghavri A post shared by Namrata Deepak (@namdeepak) on Jun 19, 2018 at 6:20am PDT

Helmed by Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya director Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak is the remake of Marathi super-hit film Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat that starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in prominent roles.

With 45 million on the trailer of the film followed by 63 million on the title track of the film and 61 million on the song Zingaat, Dhadak has definitely raised the excitement among the fans. Interestingly, with the excitement to know whether the film has done justice to Sairat, experience the sizzling chemistry of Janhvi and Ishaan on-screen and positive word of mouth, Dhadak is expected to show great results at the box office.

