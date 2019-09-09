Making bald look bold, Ayushmann Khurrana is back again with another movie titled Bala where he is set to don a bald look and make it look sexy. Well, he isn't the only actor who has gone bald, before him Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and many actors have gone through the transformation.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been winning hearts with his movie choices and his versatile acting will be soon seen in Bala, the movie showcases him as a bald man and in an interview, he revealed that the reason behind going bald is to make bald look sexy. Revealing the first look from the movie, Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, the 30-second teaser shows Ayushmann riding a scooter with his bold and bald look.

Well, he isn’t the only star which went through hours of makeup session or sued prosthetics to go bald for a movie! Take a look at other stars who went through the transformation here:

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is among the top few stars who exhibited bald look with grace, charm, and boldness. He went through the bald phase for his movie Sivaji The Boss. The movie went viral all over for his one coin-tossing climax scene.

Aamir Khan

The Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan sported a bald look for his box office hit film Dangal based on the real-life character of wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat. Aamir Khan went through a drastic makeover for his Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Dangal after PK and has sported a bald look for several movies among which he went bald for Ghajini and showed off his chiseled hot body.

Salman Khan

The actor who went through a major change for his film Sultan too sported a somewhat bald look. The actor who never has to put it too much effort to grab headlines and fan following went through a drastic body change for wrestling, boxing movie Sultan. Among other movies where he went through a bald look was Tere Naam, where he played the role of a crazy lover and stalker. The movie was a hit at the box office and many fans went through the same transformation as Salman Khan did for Tere Naam.

Shahid Kapoor

The versatile actor Shahid Kapoor is among the various actors who went through a bald phase for the movie Haider. He went through an extreme transformation for the film where he is bald in one part. The movie Haider was a superhit and grabbed many eyeballs.

Ranveer Singh

The ever so young and hot Ranveer Singh who puts his heart into every performance exhibited a bald look for his film Bajirao Mastani starring Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Ranveer Singh took up the role of a royal from Maharashtra Peshwa Bajirao.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan too went through a bald phase for his super hit film Paa. In the movie starring Vidya Balan, Amitabh played the role of a child affected by progeria. However, Amitabh Bachchan didn’t let anyone touch his hair so he had to go through hours of makeup session for prosthetics.

