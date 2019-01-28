From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, singer Asha Bhosle former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, the celebrities from all the fraternities graced the star-studded wedding reception of Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray.

The wedding reception of Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude was a star-studded affair. Celebrities from various fraternities, be it sports, entertainment or political, renowned names attended the party. From Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali, singer Asha Bhosle former union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, his daughter Praniti Shinde, former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, former Advocate-General Srihari Amey.

The celebrities gathered at a five-star hotel in Mumbai’s Lower Parel. It took place on Sunday evening. All the celebrities graced the party dressed in Maharashtrian attires. At the reception, Amit wore a tuxedo, while Mitali chose to wear a red and pink lehenga.

Various photographs are surfacing on the social media where the celebrities can be seen happily posing for the shutterbugs.

Dressed in a black bandhgala pantsuit, Amitabh Bachchan made sure to attend the reception in traditional attire. Mostly, the celebrities coordinated in black. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mukesh Ambani, Johnny lever, can be seen dressed in black.

The couple Amit Thackeray married his childhood friend and fashion designer Mitali Borude Sunday

in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding took place at St. Regis Hotel at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More