Bollywood actors like Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha have been delivering back to back flops and here is how it is affecting their career!

It has been a good year for Bollywood so far as many newcomers and millennials actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, and Rajkummar Rao, among many others but however, it has not really been the year for some actors such as Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Shah Rukh Khan.

While Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted and Namaste England tanked at the box office, Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi also failed to create the magic for the audience. Sonakshi Sinha’s latest movies like Khandaani Shafakhana and Kalank were flops as well.

Now the question is that these actors badly need a commercial hit before trouble arises for their career. After delivering several flops, these actors need to take up good scripts so that their career is not at stake:

Arjun Kapoor: While some social media users have started calling him the king of flops, it is a fact that none of his latest movies have been a commercial success at the box office. India’s Most Wanted, Namaste England, Mubarakan, Half Girlfriend, Tevar, Ki & Ka, all were back to back flops and this should be very alarming for Arjun Kapoor as one more flop and things can turn sour for him. With upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, his fans are hoping that Arjun’s career will reboot again and he will once again shine at the box office. Arjun Kapoor has previously done some phenomenal work in films like Ishaqzaade and 2 States.

Parineeti Chopra: Once called the charming and bubbly actress, Pari has given some great performances in superhit movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee and Shuddh Desi Romance. However, except for Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari where she hardly had any role, Parineeti Chopra only has flop films in her kitty such as Meri Pyaari Bindu, Namaste England, Kill Dil, Daawat-e-Ishq and the latest Jabariya Jodi which is said to be a box office disaster.

However, just like Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra’s career is almost depending on their upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is slated to release this year. Apart from this, there are expectations from her forthcoming movie The Girl on the Train and Bhuj: The Pride of India and her fans are hoping that time Pari won’t disappoint them with a shabby script and movie.

Sonakshi Sinha: In an interview long time ago, Sonakshi Sinha, who made a powerful debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s blockbuster movie Dabangg, said that she has not come in the film industry to become size zero but has come to become a hero. However, with the track record of her last few movies, it feels like she really needs to work hard on becoming an actor with at least one hit film.

There were many expectations from her film Kalank which unfortunately tanked at the box office just like her other movies such as Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Welcome to New York, Akira, Force 2, and the latest movie Khandaani Shafakhana about which no one really knows. Although Sonakshi has starred in two hit films this year —Mission Mangal and Total Dhamaal, but they were multi-starrers and it is high time that Sonakshi delivers a solo hit or at least as the sole female lead. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 which might change things for her.

Sidharth Malhotra: When he made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, all eyes were on him and everyone thought that this boy will go places. However, with the current scenario, things are very different. With flops like Baar Baar Dekho, A Gentleman, Aiyaary and Jabariya Jodi, Sid really needs to deliver a hit before he stops getting lead roles. There are expectations from his upcoming film Shershaah and we hope that he lives up to them.

