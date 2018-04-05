Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has been convicted in the black buck poaching case of 1998. The actor was shooting for his film, Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. He was accused of killing 2 blackbucks in Kankani village, Jodhpur. He has been facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Bollywood’s Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday, April 5, was convicted in 1998 blackbuck poaching. He will now be facing the jail term of up to 6 years. The 52-year-old Superstar was earlier shooting for his forthcoming film Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. His co-stars are including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam arrived in Jodhpur from Mumbai. This is not the first case against the Dabangg hero, from Arms Act 1998 case to 2002 Hit-and-run case, here are some of the cases against the so-called Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Chinkara and blackbuck poaching case:

In October 1998, police lodged a case against him under section 3/25 and 3/27 of the Arms Act for allegedly possessing and also using a rifle and a revolver to kill 2 blackbucks in Jodhpur’s Kankani village. He was in Jodhpur shooting for his blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain. His co-stars including Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre are also accused of poaching black bucks with him. In September 1998, the actor was accused of hunting 2 Chinkaras at Bhawad in Mathania near Jodhpur. 2 days later he was later accused of hunting another Bhawad in Mathania near Jodhpur.

Arms Act Case:

A separate case under the Arms Act was filed against the Bollywood superstar along with his co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam. they were allegedly caught poaching blackbuck and Chinkara gazelles at a farmhouse near Jodhpur.

The 2002 hit-and-run case

In September 2002, the actor again gained spotlight when his car crashed into American Express Bakery at Hill Road at Bandra, which killed 1 and left 4 injured. He was taken into custody but was later released on bail. In the same year, October, Mumbai Police invoked Section Section 304-II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), he did surrender and was taken into custody in a hit-and-run case, however, after 3 weeks, the hero was out on bail.

