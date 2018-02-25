Bollywood diva Sridevi passed away after a cardiac arrest in Dubai. She was attending the marriage ceremony of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Her sudden demise had saddened her followers and entire Bollywood. She was also known for her dancing abilities and unique style of acting she begun acting at the early age of four but made her formal debut in Bollywood in 1978 with the movie 'Solva Sawan'.

Most of her fans remember Sridevi for her iconic dance numbers like Hawa Hawaai (Mr India) Mere haatho mein nau-nau churiya (Chandni) Naino mein sapna (Himmatwal) Na jaane kahan se ayi hai (Chaalbaaz) Har kise ko nahi milta (Janbaaz) chudiya khanak gayi- (Lamhe) chandni o meri chandni (Chandni) kaate nahi kat te (Mr India) Main tere dushman, dushman tu mera (Nagina) Navrai Majhi (English Vinglish) In 1976, Sridevi started her first leading role in the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu directed by k. Balachander. She followed it with a number of films with Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth Sridevi’s first release of 1977 was Gayathri, followed by Kavikkuyil and 16 Vayathinile, where she played a role of a young girl who is caught between her two lovers. She also starred in the movie’s Telugu remake Padaharella Vayasu in 1978. Her subsequent notable films included Bharathi Raja’s Sigappu.

Here are the top five songs of Bollywood diva, Sridevi:

1. Navrai Majhi (English Vinglish): Navrai Majhi song features Sridevi, the song is composed by Amit Trivedi. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the lyrics have been penned by Swanand Kirkire.

2. Hawa Hawaai (Mr India): Sridevi is also known as ‘Hawa Hawai girl’ after the success of the song by the same name in her film ‘Mr. India’. Now the song is being recreated for the Vidya Balan starer ‘Tumhari Sulu’.

3. Mere haatho mein nau-nau churiya (Chandni): The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar its music is composed by Shiv-Hari lyricist Anand Bakshi.

4. Naino Mein Sapna (Himmatwal): The song is featuring Sridevi and Jeetendra the song is sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

5. Na Jaane Kahan Se Aya Hai (Chaalbaaz): The song is picturised on Sunny Deol and Sridevi and the title track is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy.

6. Surmayee Akhiyon Mein (Sadma): Sadma was one of the most famous movies of Sridevi alongside Kamal Hasam in which she played a girl recused from the brothel who had a brain injury. The movie is critically acclaimed.

7. Meri Bindiya (Lamhe): Lamhe saw Sridevi in different roles as she played the roles of mother and daughter both as the movie saw a major leap. The movie saw Anil Kapoor in the lead role and has some iconic songs.

8. Kate Nahin Kat Te (Mr.India): Mr. India was another Anil Kapoor and Sridevi movie that saw Anil Kapoor as a superhero with a watch that made him disappear.

9. Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera (Nagina): Sridevi played a shape-shifting snake in the movie who is married to a human played by Rishi Kapoor. his movie released in 1986.

10. Chandni O Meri Chandni (Chandni): One of her biggest hits with Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna, Chandni went to recieve many awards and her songs become a fan favourite.

