Bollywood is all about grand parties and big bashes. Celebrities love to dress and give themselves a dose of latest gossips by meeting their fellow Bollywood stars. This time, a small reunion happened at Maheep Kapoor’s birthday party which was graced by many actors. From the full Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan to the rumoured Bollywood couple Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, many Bollywood stars came to celebrate her birthday.

With full attendance of Bollywood actors, the party turned into a filmy reunion. Some of the other bigwigs of Bollywood who graced the party were Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, Preity Zinta who made the party louder and hotter. Although Janhvi Kapoor was also invited for the grand bash, the actor couldn’t join as she was busy for the shooting of upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena biopic. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor missed it as she has been enjoying days with her husband Anand Ahuja in London.

While Malaika Arora looked gorgeous as she was clicked in a candid pose, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a denim outfit.

Karan Johar graced the occasion in his own stylish avatar. He was seen in shiny velvet trousers and a jacket which said savage. Preity Zinta looked absolutely stunning in a bottle green dress with ruffled sleeves which she paired with green stilettos.

Well, the internet is on the other hand flooded with the photos of the Bollywood celebrities going out to cast their votes. From young stars like Tara Sutaria, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff to the Paresh Raval, Kareena Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and others, everyone has gone to fulfil their responsibilities as good citizens and are urging fans to vote.

