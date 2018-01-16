Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with the film director Ali Abbas Zafar once again to recreate the box office magic in Bharat. In the film, Salman will recount the journey from the age of 18 to 70. Ali Abbas has revealed that the makers are planning to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya from the time he began his career to now.

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has some great upcoming projects up in his alley. Post the grand success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman is all set to collaborate again with film director Ali Abbas Zafar in Bharat. Produced by the Bollywood star’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, the film will trace the journey of Salman Khan from the age of 18 to 70. In an interview with DNA, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed, “We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya – from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done.”

To do complete justice to the central character of the film, the makers are also in touch with prosthetics and VFX team of The Curious Case of Benjamin Bhutto. The team had also worked on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan. Talking further about the technique, the director said, “I know Salman doesn’t like a lot of prosthetics and make-up, so we will have to design something that doesn’t bother him too much because he’s the central character. We are figuring out other ways of doing it. Benjamin Button came a decade ago and during this time, a lot has happened with respect to technology. Many things can be done with VFX. So, we might not need too much prosthetics or make-up.

Being all praises about his Tiger Zinda Hai actor, Ali added, “He’s such a good-looking man. He will work a little harder, as I keep pushing him to lose more weight and look younger. He can reduce weight and look 10 years younger within four weeks.” Earlier Atul Agnihotri announced about the film on Twitter by tweeting an adorable image with the caption, “#Bharat #Eid2019”. Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Race 3 with Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol.

