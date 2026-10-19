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Home > Entertainment News > From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream

From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream

At 22, Preeti Prajapati is trying to turn the narrow lanes outside her home in Bhopal into a stepping stone to the international fashion world. With no expensive designer wardrobe or professional runway to begin with, she started practising her walks on the street outside her house and sharing videos on social media.

How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream
How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 16:54 IST

At 22, Preeti Prajapati is trying to turn the narrow lanes outside her home in Bhopal into a stepping stone to the international fashion world. With no expensive designer wardrobe or professional runway to begin with, she started practising her walks on the street outside her house and sharing videos on social media. Her journey is now drawing attention, with her sister’s handmade outfits and her family’s encouragement playing a key role in her pursuit of a modelling career. 

Her Sister Stitched The Outfits, The Street Became Her Runway

Preeti, who lives in the Rameshwaram Extension area of Laharpur in Bhopal, did not have access to the resources commonly associated with the fashion industry. Instead of waiting for professional opportunities, she began practising in the lane outside her home.

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Buying expensive clothes for photoshoots and runway practice was not an easy option for her family. Her sister, Rekha Prajapati, stepped in and used her sewing skills to make outfits for Preeti. The clothes helped her create looks for her videos without relying on costly designer wear.

The sisters have their own ambitions in fashion. While Preeti hopes to establish herself as a model, Rekha wants to become a fashion designer. Their shared interest has allowed them to support each other as they work towards their respective goals.

From Questions To Appreciation: How Preeti Kept Going

Preeti’s journey has not been without challenges. When she first practised her runway walk outside her house, people in the neighbourhood would ask why she was doing it. At the time, modelling was an unconventional ambition to pursue from her surroundings, but she continued practising and posting videos online.

As her videos reached more people, she began attracting attention for her runway walks. According to reports, the response from people around her also changed, with neighbours who had once questioned her efforts now appreciating her progress. 

Her father, Motilal Prajapati, works as a mason, while her mother, Kalinda Prajapati, is a homemaker. The family lives in a modest three-room house. Despite their limited financial resources, her parents have encouraged her to pursue her ambitions.

Preeti has also completed her graduation in political science. After her studies were affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to focus on building a future in modelling. 

Preeti Prajapati’s Dream: Walking International Runways

For Preeti, gaining attention on social media is only one step towards a much bigger goal. She aspires to walk on international fashion runways and establish herself in the modelling industry.

Her journey highlights the role that family support, resourcefulness and consistent practice can play when someone is trying to enter a competitive field without the usual advantages. Her sister’s stitching skills have helped her create outfits, while her father’s encouragement has given her the confidence to continue pursuing her ambition.

Preeti has yet to achieve her stated goal of walking international runways, but her progress from practising outside her home to participating in larger runway events marks a step forward in her modelling journey. Her story also offers a reminder that a person’s starting point does not have to define the scale of their ambitions. 

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From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream
Tags: Bhopal girl modelling journeyInspiring Storiesinspiring women stories IndiaPreeti PrajapatiPreeti Prajapati modelPreeti Prajapati sister RekhaPreeti Prajapati success storyslum to fashion runway

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From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream

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From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream

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From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream
From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream
From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream
From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream
From Bhopal’s Narrow Slum Lanes To The Fashion Runway: How 22-Year-Old Preeti Prajapati Is Chasing Her Modelling Dream

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