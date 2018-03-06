Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been receiving well wishes from Bollywood and thousands of fans for a speedy recovery from his rare disease. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur to Singer Rekha Bharadwaj, the actor has been receiving well wishes on his Twitter handle. On Monday, Irrfan Khan had said in a public statement that his search for rare stories has made him find a rare disease.

After sending shock waves among his fans and the Bollywood industry after his cryptic tweet, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been receiving wishes of a speedy recovery from his rare disease. From Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Ayushmann Khurana, Tanisha Mukerji, Mithila Palkar to hundreds and thousands of his fans tweeted their well wishes to the Blackmail star. “We all are with you sir. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted Badhai Ho star Ayushmann Khurrana. National award-winning singer Rekha Bharadwaj tweeted, “Sending healing energy nd lots of love for early recovery very soon Irrfan Sahab! Inshallah !!”

One of the fans tweeted, “ Get well soon sir god plz keep all evils away from him. we have only few people who are wonderful inside and out and Irfan Sir u are one of them. I not only respect you as an actor but more as a wonderful human you are. god plz,” While another fan added, “We can’t think of losing you dear. I just want to say meditate to Allah, Khuda, whomever you like. But you have to survive for us.” In an official statement issued on his Twitter handle, Irrfan had said, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will,”

God speed. 🙏🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 5, 2018

Sending healing energy nd lots of love for early recovery very soon Irrfan Sahab!

Inshallah !! — rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) March 5, 2018

Wishing for these trying times to pass and praying for your speedy recovery and the best of health and happiness Irfan sir. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 5, 2018

Sending you lots of love, positivity and healing Irrfan….big hug — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 6, 2018

Sending lots and lots of best wishes for your speedy recovery Sir! — Mithila Palkar (@mipalkar) March 5, 2018

We all are with you sir. Wishing you a speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 6, 2018

Get well soon sir 🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭😭 god plz keep all evils away from him we have only few people who are wonderful inside and out and Irfan Sir u are one of them not only respect you as an actor but more as a wonderful human you are 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 god plz 🙏 — Tammana Tanu ✨Hina Di (@tanu_gupta80) March 5, 2018

Sending lots of duaas your way! May the Almighty bless you with health and happiness always ❤️ — Mizna Khan (@miznakhan) March 5, 2018

Wishing you speedy recovery!! get well soon😇 — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) March 5, 2018

We can't think of losing you dear. I just want to say meditate to Allah, Khuda, whomever you like. But you have to survive for us. — Prasanna (@prasanna_ppl) March 5, 2018

He further added, “My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week- ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till them, wish the best for me,” he said. After putting all his work commitments on hold due to his illness, Irrfan’s publicist had earlier revealed, “The doctors have strictly advised complete bed rest for Irrfan. His team is working on rescheduling all his commitments in the best interest of all causing as minimal as issues to everyone.”

