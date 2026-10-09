From CCTV Attack To Bloodied Instagram Video: What Happened To Pretty Little Liars Star Keegan Allen?

Actor Keegan Allen, best known for playing Toby Cavanaugh in Pretty Little Liars, has shared disturbing footage after saying he was attacked and robbed outside a grocery store in West Hollywood, California. The 37-year-old actor posted a video showing blood running down his face, alongside surveillance footage that appears to capture the confrontation. Allen said two masked men threatened him with a gun and a knife before taking his watch.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night, October 8. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that deputies responded to a robbery call in the area and that the victim sustained a forehead laceration.

What Happened To Keegan Allen In West Hollywood?

According to Allen, he was outside Laurel Supply when two men approached him and demanded his watch. In the Instagram video, he described being struck in the head and threatened with weapons. He also asked someone nearby to call the police.

Allen later shared his account of the incident publicly, expressing shock at what had happened and concern about safety in West Hollywood.

What Does The CCTV Footage Show?







The surveillance footage shared by Allen appears to show two men approaching him as he stands beside his vehicle in the parking area. The footage appears to capture the confrontation, with one assailant striking Allen while the other threatens him with a weapon. The men then leave with his watch.

The footage provides a visual account of the reported robbery, although the identities of the people shown have not been publicly established by authorities.

What Did Keegan Allen Say In His Bloodied Instagram Video?

In the video, Allen described the attack and said the men had taken his watch after hitting him in the head and threatening him with weapons. He also wrote in the caption that he had been robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint and claimed the attackers had threatened to kill him over the watch.

“West Hollywood is not safe anymore,” he wrote, expressing frustration over the incident and calling for the suspects to be identified. His comments reflect his personal reaction to the experience and should not, on their own, be taken as evidence of a broader crime trend.

What Have Police Confirmed About The Robbery?

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at around 9:05 pm to a robbery call in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near Laurel Supply. According to the department’s account, two men dressed in black approached the victim and demanded his watch and bracelet while armed with a gun and a knife. The suspects fled with the watch in an unknown vehicle.

The victim sustained a laceration to his forehead and was medically evaluated at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. CBS Los Angeles reported that he was not transported to a hospital from the scene. Allen later indicated in an Instagram comment that he had sought hospital care and believed he had suffered a concussion. That statement has not been independently confirmed in the sheriff’s account.

As of the latest reports, the suspects had not been publicly identified and no arrests had been announced.

Who Is Keegan Allen, The Pretty Little Liars Actor?

Keegan Allen is an American actor, photographer and author who rose to prominence as Toby Cavanaugh in the teen mystery drama Pretty Little Liars. The series, based on Sara Shepard’s books, followed a group of friends whose lives are disrupted by anonymous threats and secrets. Allen’s character became a key part of the show’s story across its run.

He has also appeared in projects including Walker and The Rookie. The robbery has drawn attention from fans who know him from his television roles, as well as viewers who encountered the surveillance footage and his Instagram video online.

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