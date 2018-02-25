Veteran actress Sridevi passed away leaving the fans and Bollywood in shock lets have a look at her Bollywood career. Sridevi started her career as a child artist in M.A Thirumugham's devotional Thunaivan at the age of four and her debut in Bollywood with the film Solva Sawan (1978).She appeared in the long list of commercially successful movies such as Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Naya Kadam (1984), Chandni and Mr.India.

Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai on Saturday at the age of 54. Her demise has left the fans and entire Bollywood in shock. Sridevi was known for her versatile acting and her charismatic appearance on screen. Here we will have a look at her career. Sridevi was born in Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan on 13 August 1963-24 February 2018. Sridevi started her career as a child artist in M.A Thirumugham’s devotional Thunaivan at the age of four and continued to act as a child artist in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in the hit Julie (1975) and played her adult role at the age of 13 with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu (1976).

She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Solva Sawan (1978) and gained wide public attention with the movie Himmatwala (1983). She appeared in long list of commercially succesful movies such as Mawaali (1983), Tohfa (1984), Naya Kadam (1984), Maqsad (1984), Masterji (1985), Nazrana (1987), Mr. India (1987), Waqt ki Awaz (1988) and chandni (1989) she also recieved critical acclaim for commercially succesful movies such as Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Gumraah (1993), Laadla (1994) and Judai (1997). Sridevi has won five Filmfare Awards and has been nominated ten times. In 2012 Sridevi returned to films after 15 years of a gap with the English Vinglish. The government of India has awarded Sridevi with the Padma Shri, the highest civilian honor.

She was also voted ‘India’s Greatest Actress in 100 Years’ in a CNN-IBN national poll conducted in 2013 on the occasion of the centenary of the Indian cinema. The pair of Jeetendra-Sridevi did 16 films together 1983-88 and 13 of them were hits and 3 flops. The hits are Himmatwala (1983), Jaani Dost (1983), Justice Chaudhary (1983), Mawaali (1983), Akalmand (1984), Tohfa (1984), Balidaan (1985), Suhagan (1986), Ghar Sansar (1986), Dharm Adhikari (1986), Aulad (1987), Sone Pe Suhaaga (1988). The three flops of the pair were Sarfarosh (1985), Aag Aur Shola (1986), Himmat Aur Mehanat (1987).

