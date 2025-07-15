LIVE TV
From Cheesy Comments To Scandalous Affairs, Five Times Priyanka Chopra Sent Shockwaves Across Bollywood

From Cheesy Comments To Scandalous Affairs, Five Times Priyanka Chopra Sent Shockwaves Across Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, known for her global success, has also faced major controversies from rumored affairs like with SRK to awkward Hollywood comments. These scandals tested her image but never broke her stride.

Priyanka Chopra posing confidently at a red carpet event, known for her Bollywood success, global fame, and the controversies that stirred media buzz from alleged affairs to bold public remarks.
Priyanka Chopra’s journey through fame, flair, and fiery controversies

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 12:32:14 IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a name that stands for ambition, talent, and conquest of the world, has had a career marked by sky-high achievements and proven scandals. Although her professional achievements are well-known, her journey has not been scandal-free with its own share of industry-twisting scandals. From rumors of clandestine affairs that sent the grapevine into a frenzy to statements that left viewers perplexed, these events tended to open up the lid on the intrusive observation and constant gossiping that constitute the whole life of a star, particularly in Bollywood and the wider world’s rat-race. These were not small blips; they were full-fledged storms that pushed her to the limit and established herself as a player who, no matter the stir, never seemed to fall out of position.

Priyanka Chopra: Affair Allegations & Bollywood Whispers

The Bollywood hierarchy was propelled into a tizzy when news circulated of the purported affair between Priyanka Chopra and megastar Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Don 2. Though neither artist publicly confirmed being in a relationship, their increasing closeness was hard to miss. Insiders alleged that such proximity did not go down well with SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan. Priyanka had since then been “unofficially banned” from parties hosted by certain Bollywood cliques, adding fuel to the speculation.

This scandal also not only impacted her Bollywood ventures but also allegedly strained her connections in larger production companies. Chopra shifted focus to Hollywood after the scandal, which most understood as a strategic business decision at this point following industry backlash.

Priyanka Chopra: Cheesy Comments & PR Scrutiny

Aside from romantic involvement, Priyanka Chopra has also drawn flak for her remark which was labeled “cheesy” or tone-deaf, especially when she started her career in Hollywood. There were moments when her interview answers or red-carpet appearances were trashed for not being somber enough or appearing to downplay issues. While frequently condensed to cultural quirks or misperceptions, such moments would periodically have the force of internet memes and watchdog disapproval. Furthermore, rumors about massive PR machinery working in the background shaping her image and selling for hire some stories also surfaced occasionally. This reality, at least half-true, provided another level of the public image of her as some criticized the genuineness of her public image and emphasized the ongoing struggle celebrities have in having control over their story because of omnipresent media and the public eye.

