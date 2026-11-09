From ‘Chilling With My Girlfriend’ To Diwali With Medha Shankr And His Mother: All The Clues Behind Samay Raina’s Dating Rumours

Comedian Samay Raina’s Diwali celebrations have once again brought his rumoured relationship with actor Medha Shankr into the spotlight. A photograph shared by Samay on Instagram Stories showed him posing with Medha at his Mumbai home, while another picture from the celebrations featured the 12th Fail actor with his mother, Sweety Raina.

The pictures quickly caught attention because Samay and Medha have been linked romantically for months, although neither has confirmed being in a relationship. The latest photographs have also revived interest in Samay’s recent remark about having a girlfriend, as well as the wedding speculation that circulated earlier this year. So, what has fuelled the dating rumours? Here is a look at the public moments that have kept the discussion going.

Samay Raina Shares Diwali Picture With Medha Shankr

Samay hosted a Diwali gathering at his Mumbai residence, attended by several familiar faces from the entertainment and comedy circuit. Guests reportedly included Varun Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui, Ashish Chanchlani, Kiku Sharda, Zakir Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Veer Pahariya, among others.

Among the pictures from the celebration, one showed Samay posing with Medha. Another photograph, shared by Shakshi Shetty, featured Medha with Samay’s mother, Sweety Raina. The second picture drew particular attention amid the ongoing speculation about their equation. However, neither photograph establishes that the two are dating.

What Did Samay Raina Say About His Girlfriend On Koffee With Karan?

One of the biggest talking points came during Samay’s appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 in late October 2026. During a game segment, actor Varun Dhawan called Samay. When asked what he was doing, the comedian casually replied that he was “chilling with my girlfriend.”

Samay did not reveal the identity of the woman he was referring to. However, given the existing speculation surrounding his equation with Medha, the remark led to renewed discussion about whether she could be the person he was talking about. There has been no confirmation from either of them linking the remark to Medha.

Why Did Samay Raina Call Medha Shankr His Closest Friend?

The dating speculation had gathered momentum earlier in 2026, particularly after Medha appeared as a guest panellist on the second season of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent. During the episode, Samay was asked to name the panellist he was closest to. He picked Medha and described her as someone close to him. Their interaction became a talking point among viewers, with social media users speculating about their equation.

However, Samay’s description of Medha as a close friend was not a confirmation of a romantic relationship.

Did Samay Raina And Medha Shankr Confirm Their December Wedding?

In September 2026, an anonymous Reddit post claimed that Samay and Medha were planning to get married in December. The post’s author claimed to be close to Samay’s family and alleged that the comedian’s mother had discussed the wedding plans. The claim spread across social media, but neither the alleged conversation nor the wedding plans were independently verified.

Samay later responded to the speculation through an Instagram Story, resharing a post about the supposed December wedding with the song Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. He added, “December mai toh mera India tour hai @medhashankr sorry will have to postpone.”

Medha also reacted to the post with laughing emojis. In another Story, she shared a meme with the caption, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.” Their responses dismissed the wedding speculation rather than confirming the claim.

Are Samay Raina And Medha Shankr Dating?

As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed about a relationship between Samay and Medha. The pictures of the Diwali get-together, the ‘girlfriend’ comment made by Samay along with the interaction on India’s Got Latent show are just speculations of their relationships, but there is no proof of the same.

The denial of their December wedding further necessitates that the online gossip be separated from any confirmed news. Until either of them addresses their relationship directly, the question of whether they are dating remains unanswered.

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