Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's alleged love affair is reaching new heights every day as the latest buzz has once again made gans speculate if something really serious is brewing between the two.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s alleged affair is creating buzz with each passing day. Starting over a cup of coffee to progressing with a film, the two lovebirds have been validating their relationship rumours with every picture they are captured in. The latest buzz has to do with Sara’s ancestral property Pataudi house with the duo reportedly taking their love story out of Mumbai.

Early this week, after Sara’s ramp debut in Delhi which saw the presence of Karthik and her brother Ibrahim, the lovebirds reportedly headed to Sara’s paternal home where they spent some quality time. According to Mumbai Mirror, the two flew to Pataudi before Sara walked the ramp for Indian Couture week.

The chemistry between the two has been brewing since the time Sara confessed her admiration for Kartik on Koffee with Karan. Soon after, Ranveer Singh played cupid and made the two exchange numbers at an award show.

Another reason why dating rumours between the two are only establishing with each passing day is their candid adulation for each other, be it at the airport or any other public appearance.

And Imtiaz Ali too deserves a thank you from fans for pairing this adorable couple in Love Aaj Kal 2, following which their bond only got stronger. Even after the movie wrapped up, Sara posted a lovely thank you post for Kartik which once again rekindled their love rumours.

The duo will be seen together onscreen for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 which is slated to release next year on Valentine’s Day i.e. February 14.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App