Robot 2.0 is released in China and apart from Robot, films like AndhaDhun, Dangal, Mom, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and many more created buzz on Chinese theatres. See the bo-office collection of the films

Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer has released in China on September 6, the makers have expected the good response from the film as it did a great job India. Robot 2.0 is not the only film which bangs in the theatres of China there are several films that gave phenomenal performances outside.

Robot 2.0 is the sequel of Rajnikanth’s Robot, the film was released in multiple languages in India and has been watched in 3 D. There are several other films that set the benchmark in the theatres of China, here is the list:

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer which won the National Film Awards this year was also released in China and hailed the box office with the storm of 300 crores. The film was thriller-drama where Ayushmann pretends to be blind and saw a murder. The story revolves around his vision and the mess created because of it.

Dangal: Another successful film on China as well as India cinemas is Dangal The film, Nitesh Tiwari was one of the most famous films which left the impression for the longest time. The movie was based on real stories of two sisters who won many gold medals for India in wrestling. Aamir Khan played father cum coach in the film.



Mom: Sridevi’s last venture was screen in China and the film recieved a phenomenal response. The actress played the role of stepmother in the film. It was a story of a relationship of a mother and a daughter who do not share a good bond and faced conflicts.

Toilet: It was a social issue-based film that starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. The plot of the film revolves around the construction of a toilet in the house. It has been shown that the parents of Akshay Kumar are very stereotypical and won’t let her daughter in law built a toilet.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: This film is Salman Khan’s blockbuster, which bagged 8 crores on the release date of the film in China. The plot of the film is patriotic and emotional. In the film Salman Khan crossed the border to drop a five-year-old girl back to her home.

