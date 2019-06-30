After completing her five years in the Bollywood, actor Zaira Wasim today announced her dissociation from the field of acting in an Instagram post. The actor has quit her career citing religion. The actor has done only two films so far and her absence will indeed be a great loss for the film.

National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim on Sunday announced her dissociation from the Hindi film industry, citing no amount of success, fame is worth losing your peace or the light of Imaan for. The 18-year-old actor further noted that she was not happy with the work and it damaged her relationship with the Almighty. It was just a few years back when the actor began her journey in Bollywood. She was casted to play Geeta Phogat in biographical sports film Dangal, which was released in 2016. The film also featured Aamir Khan, who played Zaira’s father in the film. Much to our surprise, the film was one of the highest grossing of the year and earned more than Rs 2,000 crore across the globe.

Well, her journey has more to it. Soon after the success of Dangal, the actor started receiving threats from local Islamists Kashmiris, who started bullying and cursing her for acting in the film. She was even trolled for meeting the then Chief Minister of the state Mehbooba Mufti. The trolling became so brutal that the actor had to apologise for meeting the chief minister and being described as Kashmiri role model.

Contrary to that, Zaira claimed several accolades to her name, including a Filmfare Award, a National Film Award and National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement.

The actor then appeared in Advait Chandan’s directorial debut Secret Superstar (2017), which became the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film and the highest-grossing Indian film featuring a female protagonist. The film also featured Aamir Khan, Meher Vij, and Raj Arjun in key roles.

Well, it is not all for Zaira’s fans as the actor will feature in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink along with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

