Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is one of the most talented individuals of the industry who surprises her fans every now and then with her innovative and creative projects. With a lot of attention and focus, the hardworking director has showcased the two realities of society very carefully. Starting from picking the poorest localities of our nation to the richest section of the society, the director has essayed both the sections very intellectually. The latest projects of Zoya Akhtar showcased the completely two different sections of the society. Her film Gully Boy, which featured Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, narrated the story of boys in slums that dream big, meanwhile, her web series Made In Heaven hinted the reality of the elite section of the society where rich people are puzzled in their professional and personal lives.

Very carefully, the director convinced the audience to accept the hard truth of the society that still persist in our nation. Starting from the largest slum area Dharavi to one of the lavish cities Chhatarpur, Zoya very well understood the intricacy of the two worlds and presented it very carefully in front of the audience.

Both the stories were completely different and interesting and the hardworking director made sure to add her essence in the story and both her projects proved to be super successful. From choosing impactful characters to working on small details of the script, she nailed each and every part of her project with utmost perfection. The leading lady first appeared as a director in the film Luck By Chance in the year 2009. For her phenomenal work, she also got an award from Filmfare for Best Debut Director.

Post to which, she rewarded the industry with her superhit film Zindagi Ma Milegi Dobara with actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The film was released on 1800 screens worldwide and earned approximately Rs 1.53 billion. The film garnered positive responses for its music, direction, and performances from the fans as well as the critics.

After which, Zoya came up with Dil Dhadakne Do in 2015 which featured Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar. The film impressed its fans with the interesting storyline and fetched the director with many nominations

