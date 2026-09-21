From Dhoom And Hungama To Dubai Real Estate: Why Rimi Sen Walked Away From Bollywood

Born Subhamitra Sen, Rimi Sen began her acting journey in Bengali cinema before appearing in Telugu films. She made her Hindi film debut with Priyadarshan’s Hungama in 2003, where she played Anjali and gained attention for her performance alongside Akshaye Khanna and Paresh Rawal. She went on to feature in several popular films, including Baghban, Dhoom, Garam Masala, Kyon Ki, Deewane Huye Paagal, Phir Hera Pheri and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Her role in Dhoom further increased her visibility, while her comic timing made her a familiar presence in mainstream Hindi cinema.

However, despite being part of commercially successful projects, Sen gradually appeared less frequently on screen.

Why Did Rimi Sen Step Away From Bollywood?

In a 2021 interview with Bombay Times, Rimi Sen spoke openly about her dissatisfaction with the kind of roles she was offered. She said that she had become tired of appearing in comedy films where her characters had little to contribute to the story. In another interview with Hindustan Times, she explained, “Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha.”

Sen added that she considered Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar among the few films in which she had substantial parts. She also said that Johnny Gaddaar, released in 2007, represented the kind of work she wanted to pursue, even though it did not perform as expected at the box office.

The actress also criticised the industry’s tendency to limit performers to particular images. She said that she did not know how to promote herself or manage public relations, adding that talent alone was not always enough to sustain a career in Bollywood.

Rimi Sen’s Career Beyond Acting

Sen later appeared on reality television, participating in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 in 2016. However, she remained largely away from regular film projects.

Her last acting appearance was in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird, according to Khaleej Times. She subsequently moved towards other professional interests, including production and business-related ventures.

From Bollywood To Dubai’s Real Estate Market

In January 2026, Sen spoke about her new professional chapter in an interview with Dubai-based Buildcaps Real Estate LLC. She revealed that she was working as a real estate agent in Dubai and discussed the city’s structured property market.

Sen said she appreciated the discipline within Dubai’s real estate sector, where agents, agencies and developers have clearly defined responsibilities. She also described Dubai as welcoming to expatriates and said the city offered a more organised environment for business.

Her transition from a Bollywood actor to a real estate professional marks a significant change in career direction. Yet, her comments about typecasting explain why her journey cannot simply be viewed as an actress disappearing from the screen. For Rimi Sen, stepping away from Bollywood also appears to have been about seeking professional control and a different kind of working life.