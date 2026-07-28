From ‘Generation Gutter’ To ‘1947 Was Bheek’: Kangana Ranaut’s 5 Biggest Controversies That Triggered Political Storms Explained

Kangana Ranaut Controversies: National award-winning actress and Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut is arguably one of the most controversial names in Bollywood as well as politics. Known for her unfiltered opinions, she entered Bollywood and questioned its entire establishment before finding an extended career in politics as well.

Her statements often ignite various debates and political reactions from the opposition parties but no matter the controversies, one thing is sure, Kangana Ranaut is not someone who will ever mince her words.

Here are the 5 such instances when the actor held nothing back and her statements led to big controversies:

The ‘1947 Was Bheek’ Independence Remark

If you want to have an understanding of her unfiltered nature, this might be the best example. Speaking on a news summit in November 2021, Kangana was discussing India’s freedom struggle and in one of the sections she went to state that independence in 1947 was “bheek” (alms/charity) handed out by the British, adding that the country achieved real independence only in 2014 when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power.

This was a remark which did not come without any consequences, from legal notices and nationwide protests from opposition to political leaders demanding her to return the Padma Shri award she had to face them all. But she did not back down and rather double down on her statement claiming that she was highlighting the sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose

Calling Rahul Gandhi ‘Tapori’ And Targeting Opposition Leaders

When Kangana won her election from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency on a BJP Ticket, she amplified her direct attack against opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

During public meetings and media interviews, she often took aim at the speeches delivered by Gandhi, pointing out that his speeches lacked any political gravity and even going to the extent of calling his style of politics “tapori.” Her inflammatory language invited protests from Congress members, who felt that she had lowered the bar for parliamentary debate.

The ‘Generation Gutter’ Label For Gen Z Women

Kangana is commonly seen targeting modern trends and social media habits. In a recent viral interview outside parliament, she criticized the Gen Z women and youth for their lifestyle choices, focus on social media validation, and perceived departure from traditional Indian values. But she did not stop there, she went ahead to call them Generation Gutter.

This very comment ignited a widespread criticism on all social media platforms with young creators claiming her to be hypocritical moral police. Unfazed by the backlash, Kangana maintained that this modern culture was destroying the mental discipline of the youth.

Clashes Over The Farmers’ Protests And The CISF Slap Incident

While protesting against the centre’s farm laws during the farmers’ protest in 2020-2021, Ranaut posted a tweet which incorrectly mentioned an old lady Sikh protester as being Bilkis Bano of the Shaheen Bagh movement who can join any protest rallies “for ₹100 a day.” This tweet caused great outrage in Punjab and resulted in a feud with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

However, the aftermath of those comments has returned to haunt Ranaut again in June 2024. During her passage through airport security check while en route to Parliament, Ranaut was slapped by a female CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur. She has said that she slapped Ranaut out of anger over her past insults about women protesters in the farm agitation.

Nepotism, ‘Movie Mafia’, And Bollywood Wars

Even before entering politics, Kangana Ranaut was still the same, she created a disruption back in 2017 when she went to Koffee With Karan, she branded Karan Johar as the flagbearer of nepotism and peak of movie mafia which became the talk of the town back then.

A similar situation arose after the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. After the sad event, Kangana attacked the entire Bollywood alleging that the favouritism, drug abuse and harassment were the reasons that any outsider would find it so difficult to survive in this industry.

There are many more instances where Kangana Ranaut has managed to find herself in the centre of controversies, but one thing is for sure her unapologetic behaviour is somewhat part of her nature, and her fans love her for that. And if the national award-winning actor has said something, she leaves no stone unturned to double it down and if she says it, she definitely means it.

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