From Hera Pheri 3 To Stree 3: 7 Highly Anticipated Threequels Bollywood Fans Can’t Wait To Watch

A successful sequel is one thing. A third instalment, however, is where a franchise truly earns its place in pop culture. Only a handful of films manage to build a loyal audience over multiple chapters, making every new announcement an event in itself. The next few years promise to be packed with familiar faces returning to the big screen. Comedy, action, horror and crime thrillers are all getting another outing, with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars reprising their iconic roles.

Here’s a look at the most-awaited threequels that are officially in development or moving steadily towards production.

1. Hera Pheri 3: Will Raju, Shyam and Baburao finally return?

Few Bollywood films enjoy the cult following of Hera Pheri. After years of production delays, casting rumours and legal disputes, director Priyadarshan has confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 remains in the works, although filming is now expected to begin later than initially planned.

Fans continue to hope for the reunion of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, the trio widely seen as the heart of the franchise.

2. Stree 3: Maddock’s horror-comedy universe grows bigger

Following the record-breaking success of Stree 2, a third instalment was almost inevitable. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are set to return under director Amar Kaushik, with the film officially scheduled for release on August 13, 2027. The expanding Maddock Horror Comedy Universe also leaves room for surprise crossovers, making Stree 3 one of the studio’s biggest upcoming projects.

3. Drishyam 3: Vijay Salgaonkar’s story isn’t over yet

The Drishyam franchise has built its reputation on clever storytelling rather than spectacle.

Director Abhishek Pathak has already wrapped filming on Drishyam 3, with the thriller entering post-production ahead of its October 2, 2026 release. Ajay Devgn returns alongside Tabu and Shriya Saran, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the cast.

4. Gadar 3: Tara Singh prepares for another battle

Sunny Deol’s iconic Tara Singh is set to return once again. Director Anil Sharma has confirmed that work on Gadar 3 has begun. While the release date remains under wraps, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma are also expected to reprise their roles, continuing one of Hindi cinema’s most successful action-drama franchises.

5. Pushpa 3: The Rampage promises one last showdown

After Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule turned into blockbuster successes, director Sukumar has confirmed that the saga will conclude with Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to return. Reports have also fuelled speculation about a major new antagonist, though the makers have yet to confirm casting details.

6. KGF: Chapter 3 keeps Rocky Bhai fans waiting

Hombale Films has officially confirmed that KGF: Chapter 3 is happening, even though production hasn’t begun yet. Director Prashanth Neel has revealed that the script is ready, while Yash has repeatedly said the team will start work when the timing feels right. For now, Rocky Bhai’s return remains one of Indian cinema’s most anticipated events.

7. Border 3 expands the patriotic franchise

Following the success of Border 2, producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta have already greenlit Border 3. Sunny Deol is expected to continue leading the franchise, with Varun Dhawan also likely to remain part of the expanding ensemble. The series continues to revisit stories inspired by India’s military history, making it one of the country’s biggest war-film franchises.

The era of franchises is only getting bigger

From nostalgic comedies and patriotic dramas to horror universes and pan-Indian action spectacles, Bollywood is betting heavily on familiar worlds that audiences already love.

While release dates for some projects are still under wraps, one thing is clear: the age of the threequel has truly arrived, and the coming years could see some of Indian cinema’s biggest franchises return for what may be their most ambitious chapters yet.