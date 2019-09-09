As Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turns a year older, let us have a look at 5 of his classic movies which are an all-time-watch and will never get old!

If you have not seen these films, then they should definitely be on your watchlist

Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: The Khiladi of Bollywood, the action king and the ultimate comedy express, Akshay Kumar turns a year older today. He does 4 movies in a year and gives us an amazing cinematic experience with his versatile choice of movies.

Although his latest movies like Mission Mangal, Padman, Gold, Kesari, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among many others are a good watch, he has some old gems in his kitty which are some iconic and classic films which never get old and always make us laugh no matter what.

On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, we get you 5 of his classic movies which are so good that one cannot get enough of them no matter what and if you have not seen these films, then they should definitely be on your watchlist:

Main Khiladi Tu Anari: One of the biggest blockbusters of 1993, this film surely was one of a kind where the unique love-hate relationship between Akshay and Saif in this film was mind-blowing. One of the most iconic 90s films, Main Khiladi Tu Anari is surely one of the movies which one can watch anytime, anywhere and will never get bored of! The song Hum Dono Hai Alag Alag still makes us want to get up and do those iconic Akshay Kumar steps after all!

Hera Pheri: When there is Raju, Shyam and Babu bhaiya then what else do we need? I do not think that there is anyone who dislikes this hilarious laugh riot which still remains one of the finest comedy movies of all times for all generations!

Hera Pheri is a perfect Sunday watch which will make you laugh again and again on the same jokes and you can never get bored! It is so good that it has become a cult classic and this film surely never gets old or boring all thanks to the amazing comic timing by all the actors in the film—Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty.

Awara Paagal Deewana: It was once again Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s amazing chemistry and comic timing that has made this film an all-time-watch for all Akshay Kumar fans as no matter if you even know each dialogue, you are bound to start laughing your heart out each time you watch this film. Akshay Kumar as Guru Gulab Khatri shines an an action-packed avatar in this phenomenal movie which can be watched anytime!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Even though a second part is in the making, we all know that no one can recreate the magic and comedy like Akshay Kumar in this masterpiece. This comedy psychological thriller will make you skip a heartbeat each time you watch it and the first half will be so funny that your stomach hurts. As a true Akshay Kumar fan, you can still see his funny expressions in your head even when you are not watching the movie so Bhool Bhulaiyaa has to be on the list!

Welcome: Once again, an extremely talented cast like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, among others with brilliant comic timing and hilarious dialogues, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome remains one of the most amazing comedy films in Bollywood. The dialogues from the movie have become so legendary that they are used in daily memes on the Internet. If you are home and bored, this one will make your day for sure.

