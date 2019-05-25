Bollywood Producer Boney Kapoor is not only famous for his friendliness but also for his hospitality among his friends, crew & colleagues. The man is known to be hospitable and here we bring you some unseen pictures from sets of Hum Paanch and Mom where he served food to the guests

Being humble and down-to-earth, producer Boney Kapoor is not only famous for his friendliness but also for his hospitality among his friends, crew & colleagues. The veteran producer, who made his first independent film Hum Paanch in 1979/80 always makes sure that his crew is treated well.

During the shoot for his debut film Hum Paanch, Kapoor is seen serving food to his cast & crew, It’s not all, he also constructed 20 cottages with attached bathrooms for their stay at the nearest hotel from the location was more than 100 miles away, during the shoot. There were 2 separate cottages for a movie theatre & a clubhouse for indoor games. He also made badminton court and movie theatre had a choice of 40 different movies to keep the cast & crew entertained.

Take a look at the pictures, Boney can be seen serving food to the cast. Sanjeev Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Ranjit Sood, AK Hangal, and Uday Chandra can be seen eating together.

He did the same during the shoot of his last film Mom, in Georgia’s snow-capped mountains, The film is very special for Boney Kapoor as it was Sridevi’s 300th film.

Thank you Indian Embassy in Beijing @EOIBeijing and her fans in China for organizing an on-site memorial activity for Sridevi and sharing your love and respect for her. @SrideviBKapoor @SushmaSwaraj @VikramMisri pic.twitter.com/KC1yvi5k8T — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) May 20, 2019

Recently, Mom released in China and Boney had penned an emotional note on social media as he wrote, “Mom releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you @ZeeStudios_ for spreading Sri’s last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too. @SrideviBKapoor @MomTheMovie”

