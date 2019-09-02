It has been time and again observed that Bollywood stars often get into controversies or gossip about them storms social media just before the release of their movies. Is this the new promotional strategy for Bollywood?

In Bollywood, we often hear some gossip or controversy related to the co-stars of the movie right before the film gets closer to its release date. It has happened several times when we hear rumours about affairs, controversies, conflicts and fights surround Bollywood actor says before their movie is about to hit the silver screen.

However, it has been time and again observed that once the film is out and running at the box office, all the gossip and rumours suddenly vanish in the air as if nothing ever happened. No one, literally no one talks about it or gives interviews in the media regarding the same like it never really happened.

So this raises a big question which is that do Indian filmmakers need gossip and controversies to keep their films going and is news for the success? Has gossip become the main promotional tool for Indian filmmakers?

Here is the list of all the gossip which stormed the Internet right before the release of a Bollywood film:

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s affair as soon as Dhadak was announced:

As soon as Karan Johar announced that he will be launching Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in his film Dhadak, rumours about Ishaan and Janhvi’s affair were all over social media.

However, there was a report in which a source said that the news of their affair is nothing but a promotional tool. Reports suggested that their relationship was being promoted on social media on purpose as they wanted a hype to be seen around Dhadak and the news of the affair between Ishaan and Janhvi was just a mere PR strategy nothing else.

Kangana Ranaut’s allegations and interview about Hrithik right before Simran release:

Kangana Ranaut is not only the queen of Bollywood but the queen of controversies as well. Although she is always making headlines because of some reason or the other, her sudden fights, allegations and blame games with actor Hrithik Roshan suddenly were in the top gear right before the release of her film Simran.

Kangana not only made controversial statements but also made sensational allegations on Hrithik Roshan on a popular show on a news channel. While many called it a publicity stunt to promote the film, many said that she is a strong woman who is speaking up for the truth. However, soon after the release of Simran, Kangana suddenly stopped speaking about Hrithik in any of her media interactions. Now that is weird, isn’t it?

John Abraham and Katrina Kaif’s affair rumours before the release of New York:

The affair of John Abraham and Katrina Kaif’s affair became the latest grapevine when they were shooting for Kabir Khan’s directorial venture New York. There were rumours Salman Khan, who was then dating Kat, had a huge fight with the actress for her growing closeness to John.

There were rumours that John and Katrina used to spend a lot of alone time after the shoot. However, soon after the release of the film, this gossip was over and Kat and John were not even seen as ‘good friend forget about dating.’

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Roshan separation before the release of Kites due to Barbara Mori:

Hrithik Roshan and tanked at the box office but the film grabbed all headlines way before it was released. Kites is one of the most talked-about films in Bollywood as during the shooting of the film, there were rumours that Hrithik Roshan was dating his Kites co-star and Mexican actress Barbara Mori and things became so worse that Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan did not only break the contract of another film with Babara but his wife Sussanne Roshan also warned him not to work with her ever again.

Not only this, gossip was that Sussanne Roshan is giving Hrithik a divorce as he wants to stay with Mori. However, as the film tanked at the box office, so did Hrithik alleged affair and things were fine between Hrithik and his wife.

