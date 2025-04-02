Home
From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Bollywood’s Divas Dazzle Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show

Mumbai witnessed a glamorous night on Tuesday as some of Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered to attend Vivienne Westwood’s first-ever fashion show in India. The event saw a dazzling lineup of celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Twinkle Khanna, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, and Kareena Kapoor.

Mumbai witnessed a glamorous night on Tuesday as some of Bollywood’s biggest stars gathered to attend Vivienne Westwood’s first-ever fashion show in India. The event saw a dazzling lineup of celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Twinkle Khanna, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, and Kareena Kapoor. Other notable attendees included Bhumi Pednekar, Armaan Malik, Disha Patani, Manushi Chhillar, Rohit Saraf, Uorfi Javed, Alaya F, Vani Kapoor, Pashmina Roshan, and Patralekhaa.

 

Fashion Statements: What the Celebrities Wore

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in an off-shoulder embellished corset top paired with a satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with silver heels and a striking neckpiece.

 

Mira Rajput opted for an elegant peach off-shoulder dress, complementing it with heels and a chic black handbag. Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a custom-made saree, perfectly styled with a vintage 1990 Vivienne Westwood corset.

 

Kareena Kapoor made a statement in a deep wine-colored off-shoulder gown with a daring thigh-high slit. Her look was accentuated with diamond rings and statement earrings, adding a touch of sophistication.

 

Twinkle Khanna, on the other hand, chose a rust-colored top layered under a beige blazer and maroon pants, carrying a stylish handbag to complete her outfit.

 

More Celebrities Bring Their A-Game to the Event

Huma Qureshi exuded elegance in a black dress with a matching cape. Aditya Roy Kapur showcased his unique style in Afghani pants, a matching blazer, and a satin-striped shirt. Disha Patani dazzled in an embellished bodycon dress, while Bhumi Pednekar opted for a trendy denim jacket and matching pants. Vani Kapoor embraced a glamorous look in a golden bodycon dress, and Patralekhaa kept it chic in a pink dress paired with heels.

Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show: A Blend of Heritage and Modernity

The fashion show featured a stunning selection of Spring-Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood designs alongside special archive pieces. A key highlight was a capsule collection showcasing couture looks made from handwoven Indian silks, Khadi cotton, and wool sourced from prestigious textile houses such as Khadi India and Aaranya, Gwalior. The event not only celebrated fashion but also emphasized heritage preservation and the craftsmanship of skilled Indian artisans.

 

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India, the show blended luxury and tradition, marking a historic moment for the Indian fashion industry.

