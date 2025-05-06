Amid the global spotlight, a quiet town in Kerala once again took center stage. This happened through its subtle but powerful craftsmanship.

From Kerala To The World: Neytt's Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row Brings Pride To India

The Met Gala 2025 once again transformed the iconic staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York into a runway of culture, legacy, and bold fashion expression.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” was a celebration of Black sartorial history. It highlighted centuries of fashion shaped by Black designers and dressmakers, spanning from the 18th century to today. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s Slaves to Fashion and curated by Andrew Bolton, the event became a cultural homage wrapped in couture.

Neytt by Extraweave: Kerala’s Craftsmanship on a Global Canvas

Amid the global spotlight, a quiet town in Kerala once again took center stage. This happened through its subtle but powerful craftsmanship.

For the third consecutive year, Neytt by Extraweave, a design studio from Cherthala in Alappuzha district, was chosen to design the Met Gala carpet. Their 63,000-square-foot creation became the literal foundation of the glamorous evening.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

First seen at the Met Gala in 2022, Neytt has steadily grown its presence and received international appreciation for its sustainable design principles and refined visual appeal.

The 2025 carpet stood out not only for its scale but also its color palette. A deep royal blue base was paired with golden daffodils and glistening floral arrangements that lined the carpet and hung above it.

But it wasn’t just about looks.

The carpet was crafted using sisal fibres sourced from Madagascar, a fully biodegradable material. This choice reflects Neytt’s commitment to sustainability and supports the Gala’s increasing focus on eco-conscious luxury.

Their work served as a reminder that local artistry, when given the right platform, can resonate globally.

A Night of Fashion, Culture, and Indian Presence

The Met Gala also featured a strong presence from Indian celebrities and designers.

Veterans like Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla, and Isha Ambani returned to the red carpet. Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and designer Manish Malhotra made their Met Gala debuts.

Sabyasachi, one of India’s most prominent fashion designers, also attended the event and was behind Shah Rukh Khan’s look.

The evening opened with a vibrant performance of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” led by co-chairs Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo. Their energy set the tone for a memorable night.

Sustainability Meets Glamour

What makes Neytt’s contribution unique is its combination of creativity and consciousness.

“The carpet is more than just decor. It’s a story woven with care, skill, and purpose,” the brand had previously shared about its design philosophy.

As celebrities walked the striking blue carpet, India’s role in the event was not only acknowledged but celebrated.

From a workshop in Kerala to the steps of the Met, Neytt’s journey shows that sustainable craftsmanship can have a lasting impact on the world of high fashion.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Brings Maharaja Splendor To Met Gala 2025 With Prabal Gurung’s Regal Ensemble