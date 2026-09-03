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Home > Entertainment News > From Kishore Kumar To Kabir Bedi: The Bollywood Stars Who Married Four Times And Had Love Stories Full Of Twists

From Kishore Kumar To Kabir Bedi: The Bollywood Stars Who Married Four Times And Had Love Stories Full Of Twists

Four marriages, vastly different love stories and, in some cases, relationships that crossed cultural and national boundaries, these Bollywood stars had personal lives as dramatic as their films.

Kishore Kumar-Kabir Bedi (Photo:X)
Kishore Kumar-Kabir Bedi (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 21:57 IST

Bollywood has never been short of dramatic love stories, but some of the industry’s most fascinating romances unfolded away from the screen. While multiple marriages are hardly unusual in showbiz today, a handful of actors and actresses from different generations have been married four times, with each relationship carrying a story of its own.

Among them are legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar, veteran actor Kabir Bedi and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar. Their journeys took them through love, loss, divorce, remarriage and, in some cases, relationships that crossed cultural borders. Here is a look at three Bollywood names whose marital histories remain as intriguing as their careers.

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How many times was Kishore Kumar married?

The legendary Kishore Kumar was married four times. His wives were singer-actress Ruma Guha Thakurta, Madhubala, Yogeeta Bali and Leena Chandavarkar.  His first marriage, to Ruma, lasted from 1950 to 1958, and the couple had a son, singer Amit Kumar. Kishore later married Madhubala in 1960. Their relationship became one of Hindi cinema’s most talked-about romances, but Madhubala’s serious heart condition cast a shadow over their marriage. She died in 1969.

Years later, Kishore married Yogeeta Bali in 1976. Their marriage ended in 1978. In 1980, he married actress Leena Chandavarkar, with whom he remained married until his death in 1987.

Who were Kabir Bedi’s four wives?

Kabir Bedi’s personal life has been almost as eventful as his international acting career. He has been married four times , to Protima Bedi, Susan Humphreys, Nikki Bedi and Parveen Dusanj.  His first wife, Protima, was an accomplished Odissi dancer, and they had two children, Pooja and Siddharth. He later married British fashion designer Susan Humphreys, followed by television and radio presenter Nikki Bedi.

In 2016, Bedi married Parveen Dusanj. The couple had been in a long-term relationship before tying the knot, and they remain together.

Which Bollywood actress has also been married four times?

Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, best remembered in India for Henna, is another prominent name with four marriages. Her first husband was Salman Valliani, whom she married before entering the entertainment industry. She later married Indian actor Jaaved Jaaferi in 1989. Their marriage lasted roughly a year.

In 1993, Zeba married singer-composer Adnan Sami. They had a son, Azaan Sami Khan, before ending their marriage in 1997. Her fourth marriage was to Sohail Khan Leghari in 2009; that relationship also ended in divorce.

Three stars, four marriages each, but remarkably different stories of love, heartbreak and second chances.

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From Kishore Kumar To Kabir Bedi: The Bollywood Stars Who Married Four Times And Had Love Stories Full Of Twists
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From Kishore Kumar To Kabir Bedi: The Bollywood Stars Who Married Four Times And Had Love Stories Full Of Twists

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From Kishore Kumar To Kabir Bedi: The Bollywood Stars Who Married Four Times And Had Love Stories Full Of Twists
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