The new age vamps are ruling the television industry and making their own space and importance in the show. Here are some of the famous vamps of the Indian television shows.

In the television industry, vamps are the ones to make the show more interesting to watch as the day passes the characters of vamps are becoming more evil and remorseless. The modern age vamps are taking over fame and are making the audience glued to the screens. In several modern television shows the role of the vamps are more of shape-shifting animals that are making the show more thriller and are loved by the viewers.

From Simran Sachdeva as Harleen Kaur Gill to Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif as Komolika we have covered most of the Indian TV show villains. The vamps have a huge fan base who love them for there baleful performance in the shows.

Most of the new age vamps are praised more by the audience than the protagonist as the viewers indulge themselves so much in the show that they love the actors, playing the villain role, for hating them in the show. There are several modern age vamps that are loved by the audience like Hina Khan and Aamna Sharif as Komolika Sangita Ghosh as Pisachini, Ruhi Chaturvedi as Sherlyn, Simran Sachdeva as Harleen Kaur Gil, Kishwer Merchant as Dr. Nishi Sippy, Monalisa as Mohana and Madhulika, Anita Hassanandani as Vishakha.

These modern age villains are performing in one of the most hit television shows like Divya Drishti, Kundali Bhagya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay and are winning the hearts of the viewers by their vicious act. The vamps garnered the limelight and make their own space in the show. Overall the vamps are as important as the protagonist of the show.

